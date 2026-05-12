GIRL Boxing Club Announces its Inaugural Fight for GIRL All-Female Boxing Showcase

Join us on August 29, 2026, at Hartford’s Parkville Market for an inspiring afternoon of female boxing, community, and empowerment.

At GIRL Boxing Club Inc., we’re not just teaching boxing—we’re creating a community where girls learn to believe in themselves and in each other!” — Stephanie Ballesteros

WOLCOTT, CT, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GIRL Boxing Club , Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering young girls through boxing, is thrilled to announce its inaugural Fight for GIRL 2026. This epic all-female, USA Boxing-sanctioned event will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2026 at the Parkville Market in Hartford, CT.Fight for GIRL brings together female fighters who train hard and hit even harder, stepping into the spotlight to showcase their skill, discipline, and sportsmanship. The afternoon promises high-energy matches while raising essential funds for the nonprofit’s youth programs.Proceeds from the event will directly support GIRL Boxing Club, funding free, non-contact boxing classes for girls aged 3 to 16 in the Northeast. These classes require no prior experience, equipment, or advanced sign-up. GIRL Boxing Club currently operates across Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire."We are incredibly excited to host our first annual Fight for GIRL showcase," said Stephanie Ballesteros of GIRL Boxing Club Inc. "This event is about more than just boxing—it's about giving women a platform to compete, while showing the next generation of girls that they can be strong, confident, and tough both inside and outside the ring."Doors will open at 12:00 PM, with the first bout commencing at 1:00 PM. Attendees can expect a vibrant atmosphere filled with community and resilience.Event Details:● What: Fight for GIRL 2026● When: Saturday, August 29, 2026 | Doors open at 12:00 PM, First bout at 1:00 PM● Where: Parkville Market, 1400 Park St, Hartford, CT 06106● Tickets: Available now at Fight for GIRL Tickets Don’t miss your chance to be a part of this legendary boxing event and support a wonderful cause. Come cheer on the fighters and help build strong, confident girls, inside and out!For more information, visit: https://www.girlboxingclub.com/fightforgirl About GIRL Boxing Club Inc.GIRL Boxing Club is a nonprofit that strives to empower young girls by building their confidence, strength and sense of pride while creating friendships and a supportive community through boxing.This club was created to provide a community where young girls can prove to themselves just how strong and tough they are!For more information, visit: www.girlboxingclub.com

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