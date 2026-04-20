1+1 Studios Releases First Duo Quest Demo on Steam

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indie developer 1+1 Studios has announced that its debut title, Duo Quest, is now available as an official public demo on Steam, with continued updates planned ahead of the full launch.About Duo QuestDuo Quest is a cooperative roguelite deckbuilder in which two players build decks, battle quirky monsters, and answer questions about one another to generate powerful combo attacks. Questions range from “What is your partner’s greatest fear?” to “How would your partner handle sharing desserts?” — mechanics designed to test and strengthen real-world bonds between players. The stronger the bond, the further players will progress.Duo Quest Key FeaturesCooperative Deck-Building for Two: Players strategise together, building complementary decks and executing powerful combo attacks.“Bondbreaker” Mode: A unique gameplay mechanic that blends relationship questions with deckbuilding strategy.Procedurally Generated Levels: Ever-changing level layouts feature randomised routes, boss battles, hidden secrets, and unlockable cards.Classes: Five playable classes, each with a distinct card set and playstyle.Mysterious Artifacts: Powerful items discoverable during runs that modify and enhance a player’s strategy.New Features in the DemoQuick Play Mode: A standalone battle mode that allows players to jump in without committing to a full run.2 New Nodes: A Deck Edit room and a Cursed Artifact room, offering mid-run deck customisation and new artifact discovery.New Questions: An expanded question pool has been added to increase variety across runs.Shorter Bondbreaker Mode: Based on community feedback, the turn count in Bondbreaker Mode has been reduced to improve game flow.Awards and AccoladesDuo Quest received the 2025 Indie Wave Rider Award at Gamescom Asia in Bangkok, recognising Creativity in Game Design, Graphics, or Mechanics.Duo Quest has been nominated as a finalist in the Best Multiplayer category at BIG Gamescom LATAM 2026. Results will be announced during the festival, April 29 – May 3, 2026.About 1+1 StudiosEstablished in September 2024, 1+1 Studios is an independent game development studio based in Kuala Lumpur. The studio’s mission is to bring people together through gaming by developing multiplayer titles that prioritise accessibility across player skill levels. Duo Quest is the studio’s debut release.About Rising TideRising Tide is a small publishing house focusing on gaming concepts that demonstrate sincerity, and a distinctive and singular creative vision.Useful Links for Media Partners:

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