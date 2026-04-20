Matrix Selected by Microsoft Cloud Accelerate Factory to Revolutionize Media Revenue Intelligence

Matrix partners with Microsoft to fast-track AI for Monarch, bringing smarter, faster revenue intelligence to media organizations.

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Matrix Solutions , the media industry’s leading provider of revenue management and CRM solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Microsoft through the Cloud Accelerate Factory, an elite program that provides selected companies with a zero-cost investment of Microsoft’s architecture and development resources.Microsoft selects projects based on their potential for significant transformational benefits in AI, data analytics, and high-performance computing. Following a rigorous review of Matrix’s roadmap, Microsoft has committed engineering resources to accelerate the delivery of Matrix’s "top-down" AI intelligence layer.The Dual-AI Strategy for Monarch This collaboration is a cornerstone of AI for Monarch, leading Matrix to deploy a dual-pronged AI strategy. This framework combines:1. Bottom-Up Intelligence: Launching with the upcoming release of Account Pulse, this engine provides a prescriptive, account-level analytical framework for individual AEs.2. Top-Down Intelligence: A strategic layer focused on understanding predictive advertising spend and its macro-impact on a client's business.Together, these strategies provide a holistic view of revenue health, offering specific guidance and action plans to improve profitability across the entire enterprise.Strategic Partnership Outcomes1. Architectural Validation Selection by the Microsoft Cloud Accelerate Factory provides significant validity to Matrix’s strategy. After reviewing the company’s detailed guidance and technical roadmap, Microsoft’s investment of free architecture and development resources confirms the transformational nature of the Monarch ecosystem.2. Accelerated Time-to-Market by integrating Microsoft’s expertise and resources, Matrix has significantly compressed its development cycle. The company anticipates baseline outcomes by the end of Q2/beginning of Q3, with a target for General Availability (GA) by the end of Q3 2026.3. Direct Top-Down Analysis - The initial release will empower Monarch users at every level from the C-Suite to the local market to engage in native-language "conversations" with their data. Executives can proactively determine where growth opportunities exist for both new and existing business and identify hidden risks, allowing for immediate strategic shifts to ensure better financial outcomes.Key Highlights of the Initiative:* Elite Microsoft Resource Integration: Matrix will leverage zero-cost deployment assistance from Microsoft experts to jumpstart high-impact AI initiatives, ensuring the Monarch ecosystem remains at the cutting edge of cloud innovation.* Next-Gen Native Language Chatbot: The partnership focuses on a first-of-its-kind chatbot that synthesizes complex, disparate data sources, including predictive future advertising spend and client databases, into immediate strategic answers.* Actionable Revenue Intelligence: By utilizing Microsoft’s advanced AI infrastructure, the chatbot provides real-time identification of opportunities and risks at the corporate, market, and AE levels, turning months of manual data synthesis into seconds of conversational insight.* Rapid Time-to-Value: Leveraging "Factory" resources allows Matrix to rapidly prototype and deploy an MVP, moving from architectural guidance to a fully functional AI-driven chatbot in a fraction of the traditional development timeline.For more information on the Monarch AI Suite contact: bhetrick@matrixformedia.comAbout Matrix SolutionsMatrix Solutions is a leading technology company that provides the media industry with its expert-level revenue management and CRM platform, Monarch. Matrix Solutions’ proprietary systems help all media organizations spanning networks, O&O groups, large national broadcasters, and regional stations to manage their advertising revenue more effectively through data normalization, automation, and advanced analytics.

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