MediaCo Selects Ribeye to Power Unified Monetization Across Its Multiplatform Portfolio

Two hyper-growth companies unite to eliminate advertising inefficiency, as MediaCo deploys Ribeye's omni-channel platform across its mix of local properties

This partnership accelerates everything we are building.” — Rogerio Alve, SVP of Digital Sales at MediaCo

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As MediaCo Holding Inc. (Nasdaq: MDIA) continues to scale its reach across streaming, audio, and digital, the partnership it announced today with Ribeye will address its next big challenge: turning that audience into coordinated, measurable revenue across channels. Through the partnership, MediaCo, a leader in reaching multicultural audiences at scale, will deploy the Ribeye platform, the only unified ad workflow platform built specifically for local media, to manage programmatic audience extension alongside its owned and operated inventory. Doing this will bring planning, execution, and reporting into a single workflow.As MediaCo has scaled its audience across platforms, the challenge has moved from reach to execution: how to package, sell, and measure that demand across channels without adding operational complexity or sacrificing margin."We evaluated a number of solutions, and Ribeye stood apart because it was built from the ground up for organizations like ours,” said MediaCo Senior Vice President of Digital Sales Rogerio Alves. “We are not a footnote in someone else's platform; we are the use case. The ability to manage our programmatic audience extension and ultimately pair it with our owned and operated inventory in one unified workflow changes how we go to market, how we report to clients, and ultimately how we grow. This partnership accelerates everything we are building."A MULTICULTURAL MEDIA POWERHOUSEMediaCo is a diverse-owned media business standing at the forefront of entertainment and news, uniquely positioned as a leader in reaching multicultural audiences across the United States.As streaming audiences continue to grow and consumer behavior increasingly defies legacy media boundaries, MediaCo has moved aggressively to expand its digital footprint — building a multi-platform presence that reflects the diversity of the audiences it serves. That growth created a need for advertising infrastructure equal to the ambition: a single workflow capable of managing programmatic demand alongside owned inventory, without sacrificing transparency or margin.INFRASTRUCTURE BUILT FOR THIS MOMENTFounded in 2023 and headquartered in New York, Ribeye is the only unified programmatic workflow platform built specifically for the local media marketplace. Where legacy ad tech was designed for national buyers and retrofitted for local sellers, Ribeye was purpose-built for broadcasters and media organizations that need to plan, buy, and report across streaming TV, online video, audio, display, DOOH, and walled gardens — within a single, automated system.Ribeye eliminates the layers of intermediaries, black-box pricing, and stitched-together workflows that erode margin and obscure performance. Its platform gives media organizations full visibility into what they have to sell, what they are being charged to sell it, and how every campaign is performing — in real time, across every channel."MediaCo is exactly the kind of partner Ribeye was built for: a high-growth, audience-first media company that has outpaced the technology available to it,” said Ribeye CEO and Founder Joe Marino. “Their portfolio reaches tens of millions of people that brands are urgently trying to connect with, and they deserve a platform that makes it easy to package, activate, and measure that value without giving up control or margin. This is what a modern media partnership looks like."Under the partnership, MediaCo will utilize Ribeye's full omni-channel workflow stack — enabling its sales and operations teams to activate programmatic audience extension campaigns with unified planning, execution, and reporting across all formats and channels. The result is a faster path from proposal to campaign launch and cleaner, more credible performance data for advertisers.The announcement follows Ribeye's recent expansion of its leadership team, including senior hires across technology, programmatic operations, and partner enablement — investments designed to support the company's growing roster of broadcaster and media organization partners.ABOUT RIBEYEFounded in 2023 and headquartered in New York, Ribeye is the only unified programmatic workflow platform built specifically for the local media marketplace. Ribeye enables broadcasters and media organizations to plan, execute, and measure campaigns across streaming TV, video, audio, display, DOOH, and walled gardens — without the complexity, opacity, or margin erosion of traditional ad tech. Designed for the teams overlooked by legacy platforms, Ribeye gives local sellers and advertisers full visibility, full control, and a fair share of every dollar they help generate. Learn more at ribeye.media.ABOUT MEDIACOMediaCo Holding Inc. (Nasdaq: MDIA) is a diverse-owned, multi-platform media company serving multicultural audiences nationwide. Its powerhouse brands—including HOT 97, WBLS, EstrellaTV, Estrella News, Que Buena Los Angeles, and the Don Cheto Radio Network—reach more than 20 million people each month across television, radio, digital, and streaming platforms. Its Sigma Audio Networks LLC, a groundbreaking national multicultural audio network, is modernizing how advertisers reach America’s growing multicultural audiences. Learn more at https://mediaco.now

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