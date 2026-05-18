Ribeye Promotes Matthew Day to Chief Client Officer, Pairing AI-Powered Platform with Human-Led Service Standard

Ribeye

Programmatic veteran will oversee Ad Operations, Business Development, and Client Success as concierge model scales alongside AI-rich platform

Matt has turned more than a decade of hard-earned programmatic experience into a service standard for customers. Every renewal, expansion and referral traces back to the practice Matt has developed.” — Ribeye COO and Founder Ed McLoughlin

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As part of its ongoing effort to improve customer outcomes, Ribeye , the unified ad-tech platform purpose-built for local media, has promoted Matthew Day to Chief Client Officer. Day will lead Ad Operations, Business Development, and Client Success in order to deliver a single, seamless client experience across every Ribeye touchpoint.A programmatic native with more than a decade of experience leading client experience teams in CTV and programmatic adtech, Day built and scaled Ribeye's Client Experience function and has been a core architect of the company’s service standard since its founding."Our growth story is a client service story, and Matt has been writing it since the earliest days of Ribeye," said Ed McLoughlin, COO and Founder of Ribeye. "He's turned more than a decade of hard-earned programmatic experience into a service standard for our customers. The organization he's built is the foundation on which this company sits. Every renewal, every expansion, every referral traces back to the practice Matt has developed. Giving him Ad Operations, Business Development, and Client Success simply formalizes the way our customers already experience Ribeye."More than 80% of Ribeye customers are self-serve, navigating planning, activation, optimization, and reporting across CTV, OTT, online video, display, audio, DOOH, Google, and Netflix from a single login. Day will ensure that customers extract the maximum value from every platform Ribeye supports, as AI accelerates workflows and humans guide strategy."Our AI-rich platform delivers speed, precision, and scale to planners and sellers managing more inventory and more channels than ever before," said Day. "But even with the best AI in the stack, our clients want to talk with a human who knows their business. AI sharpens our team, so our team can take better care of each client."Day's appointment marks the latest in a series of leadership moves at Ribeye, which has expanded rapidly since its founding in 2023 and now powers more than 100 local TV stations and their agencies.About RibeyeFounded in 2023 and headquartered in New York, Ribeye is the only unified programmatic workflow platform built specifically for the local media marketplace. Ribeye enables broadcasters and media organizations to plan, execute, and measure campaigns across streaming TV, video, audio, display, DOOH, and walled gardens without the complexity, opacity, or margin erosion of traditional ad tech.Designed for the teams overlooked by legacy platforms, Ribeye gives local sellers and advertisers full visibility, full control, and a fair share of every dollar they help generate, transforming fragmented workflows into scalable, revenue-driving systems. Visit us at https://ribeye.media

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