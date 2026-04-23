Surfside Named Omnichannel Analytics Solution of the Year at 4th Annual RetailTech Breakthrough Awards

Surfside

Award highlights Surfside’s industry-first OS for retail media and closed-loop measurement across 8,000+ independent, regional, and specialty retailers

This award validates our platform that unlocks the largest remaining performance opportunity in retail and puts independent and specialty retailers on equal footing with big players in the industry.” — Jon Lowen, co-CEO

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Surfside , the operating system for the retail majority, today announced it has been named Omnichannel Analytics Solution of the Year by the RetailTech Breakthrough Awards program. The award was presented as part of the program’s 4th annual edition, which drew thousands of nominations from retail technology companies around the world.Surfside was recognized for its breakthrough approach to making the retail majority—the thousands of independent, regional, and specialty retailers that represent the majority of U.S. retail transactions—addressable and measurable at scale. Today, Surfside’s platform powers retail media and closed-loop measurement across more than 8,000 retailers, representing millions of verified shoppers across digital and physical environments. By aggregating fragmented retail supply into a single, addressable network, Surfside enables these retailers to function collectively as a scaled performance channel for national and regional advertisers.“Surfside is redefining what retail media can look like beyond the largest national chains,” said Jon Lowen, co-CEO at Surfside. “This award validates what we’ve built: a platform that unlocks the largest remaining performance opportunity in retail and puts independent and specialty retailers on equal footing with the biggest players in the industry.”What sets Surfside apart is its end-to-end operating model. Rather than offering point solutions, Surfside unifies first-party purchase data, audience creation, media activation, and closed-loop measurement into a single system. Advertisers can reach verified shoppers using consumer purchase behavior across onsite, in-store, and offsite environments including display, social, CTV, audio, and digital out-of-home. Retailers, meanwhile, can monetize both their digital and physical experiences without disrupting core commerce operations.Proven Performance at ScaleMeasurement sits at the core of Surfside’s breakthrough. The company’s attribution technology is built in-house and integrated directly into its data and activation layers, creating a single source of truth that ties media exposure to verified online and in-store transactions in real time. This allows brands and retailers to move beyond proxy media metrics and evaluate performance based on outcomes including total sales, market share, basket size, and return on ad spend.Across aggregated campaigns, Surfside delivers measurable results: an average 28% lift in total sales among exposed shoppers, 2–5 percentage point gains in market share within active retail footprints, and 6–10x return on ad spend. For retailers activating the platform, Surfside drives 5–15% increases in average basket size, 10–25% incremental revenue attributable to retail media, and 10–20% lifts in on-site conversion rates.Surfside’s depth in highly regulated categories including beverage alcohol and cannabis further underscores its ability to meet the highest standards for compliance, data accuracy, and closed-loop measurement, reinforcing trust in its performance framework across all retail verticals.About RetailTech BreakthroughThe RetailTech Breakthrough Awards program is designed to honor outstanding companies, technologies, and products in the global retail technology industry. The 2026 program received thousands of nominations from leading companies and startups across the globe. Other category winners this year include Appriss Retail, CGS, Flowspace, Instawork, LG Electronics, Paycom, Pensa Systems, and Talkdesk, among others.About SurfsideSurfside is the operating system built for the retail majority, powering retail media and closed-loop measurement across more than 8,000 independent, regional, and specialty retailers. By aggregating fragmented retail supply into a single, addressable network and unifying first-party data, audience creation, media activation, and measurement into one platform, Surfside enables brands and retailers to reach verified shoppers and measure performance based on real outcomes. For more information, visit [www.surfside.io].

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