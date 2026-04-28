Audion Raises $15M and Expands to the U.S. While Building AI-Powered 'Performance Audio' Category

Leading European audio platform brings scalable targeting, credible measurement, and real-time optimization to the world’s largest advertising market

The U.S. is the most important advertising market globally, and a critical step in building a global Performance Audio platform.” — Arthur Larrey, CEO at Audion

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Audion , a leading European audio advertising platform, today announced a $15 million funding round and its expansion into the United States, marking a major step in its mission to define the emerging “Performance Audio” category.As digital audio consumption continues to surge globally, advertisers have struggled to apply the same level of measurement, optimization, and accountability found in channels like search, social, and connected TV (CTV). Audion is addressing this gap by transforming audio into a scalable, performance-driven channel powered by AI.“Audio has always delivered highly engaged audiences, but it hasn’t been treated as a true performance channel,” said Arthur Larrey , CEO of Audion. “We’re building the infrastructure to change that while bringing the scale, measurement, and optimization that marketers expect to audio. With this funding and our expansion into the U.S., we’re accelerating the shift and defining the Performance Audio category.”A Market Ready for TransformationDigital audio reaches hundreds of millions of listeners each month, yet ad investment continues to lag behind other digital channels due to fragmented buying environments and limited performance visibility.At the same time, marketers are prioritizing channels that deliver measurable outcomes. As seen with the rapid evolution of CTV, performance capabilities are becoming a prerequisite for sustained media investment.Audion believes audio is now entering that same transformation. Performance Audio can do for audio what performance marketing did for search and social.Introducing Performance AudioAudion is building the Performance Audio category by combining:+ Addressable audio at scale — AI analyzes millions of hours of audio content across platforms to identify contextual signals such as tone, topics, and environment+ Credible measurement — Integration with third-party measurement providers across conversions, store visits, and brand lift+ AI-driven optimization — Continuous in-flight optimization based on real-time performance signals+ Adaptive creative — Dynamic creative tailored to context, timing, and audience signalsTogether, these systems enable campaigns to be planned, activated, and optimized as a unified performance engine, moving beyond manual buying, promo codes, and show-by-show execution.Funding to Accelerate U.S. GrowthThe $15 million funding round will support Audion’s expansion into the U.S., including investment in go-to-market operations, partnerships, and continued product development.“Audion combines standout fundamentals, a world-class team, and a bold product vision, “ said Marc Menasé, Chief Investments Officer at Founders Future. “As audio converges with video and expands the market opportunity by an order of magnitude, its new AI core product unlocks audio as a scalable performance channel, positioning the company to become a global leader.”Expanding Into the World’s Largest Advertising MarketAudion’s expansion brings its platform to U.S. brands and agencies seeking alternatives to increasingly saturated performance channels like search and social.By applying performance principles to audio, Audion enables marketers to:+ Scale campaigns across fragmented audio environments+ Measure outcomes with greater accuracy+ Optimize in real time based on performance data+ Unlock new, high-attention audiencesTo support this expansion, CEO Arthur Larrey will relocate to New York City to lead Audion’s U.S. operations, underscoring the company’s long-term commitment to the market.“The U.S. is the most important advertising market globally, and a critical step in building a global Performance Audio platform,” added Larrey. “We’re investing ahead of demand because we believe audio is on the verge of becoming a core performance channel.”Building the Future of Audio AdvertisingAudion operates across major audio platforms by using AI and contextual intelligence to plan, activate, optimize, and scale campaigns at scale.Rather than treating audio as a fragmented channel, Audion unifies inventory and applies consistent performance standards. This enables audio to compete for budgets traditionally allocated to search and social.With its U.S. expansion, Audion is positioned to help define the next phase of digital advertising.About AudionAudion is an AI-powered audio advertising platform building the “Performance Audio” category. A leading player in Europe, Audion combines scalable audience targeting, credible measurement, and real-time optimization to deliver measurable outcomes across digital audio environments. The company operates across major audio platforms, helping brands and agencies unlock the full potential of audio as a performance

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