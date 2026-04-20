Thank you, Grace Bechtel!

The goodbyes have already started for 18-year-old senior Grace Bechtel. Graduating from Lake Mills High School in less than a month, Grace’s last few weeks of school are filled with completing final classroom work and wrapping up her many extracurricular and leadership activities, including her role as the student representative on the State Board of Education.

Since May 2025, Grace has served on the State Board, providing a student perspective on emerging education issues. She has participated in monthly meetings covering a variety of topics, ranging from new academic standards to accreditation to budget overview and more. Each topic offered Grace an opportunity to learn more about Iowa’s education system and see the impact of schools and teachers from across the state.

“I enjoyed meeting the Iowa Teacher of the Year and Regional Teachers of the Year,” she said. “I not only got to see how the Board helps teachers but also how passionate Iowa teachers are and how they want to make the world a better place, which is something I relate to.”

The student representative for the State Board is appointed by the Governor for a 12-month term and serves as a nonvoting member. All students who apply to serve on the board must be enrolled full-time in grades 10-11 in an Iowa school district at the time of their application. The opportunity to have a student on the State Board of Education is an asset for the student, board members and the Iowa Department of Education.

“It has been a pleasure to have Grace on the State Board of Education this year,” said John Elkin, chief of staff for the Department. “Grace brought a level of thoughtfulness, courage and authenticity that elevated every conversation she was part of. She didn’t just participate–she made the work better. The future is in very good hands with leaders like her.”

During her time on the State Board, Grace has gained valuable insight into how formal meetings work and how to properly prepare for one. These experiences have also offered her many opportunities to hone her leadership and professional skills and see how her viewpoint can make an impact.

“Sometimes, I think my questions or comments feel small, but they actually turn out to be good things to point out,” she said. “Being on the Board has helped me to build my leadership skills and understand how powerful listening is. You don’t always have to be the one talking to be involved and make a difference.”

Grace’s time on the State Board has not only strengthened her own individual skills and learning but will also leave a legacy for future student representatives to come.

“At one of the last meetings, we discussed student members for the board,” she said. “I provided my ideas on how we can make improvements and transform the student board member’s position to better serve schools and students.”

Grace encourages Iowa students to apply to join the State Board to experience new things and get involved, and she shared valuable advice for any future member.

“Don’t be afraid to ask questions in the meetings or reach out to the other members if you need help preparing for your future,” she said. “You may think you don’t matter in a room full of adults, but you do. Ask questions and take time to reflect after the meetings. Don’t be afraid to stand out.”

For Grace, she will collect her high school diploma on May 17, alongside her sister Kate and brother Emerson. Grace is planning to attend the University of Wisconsin–Superior, where she will study multimedia journalism and business and play basketball for the women’s team along with her sister. Before her journey to Wisconsin, Grace is looking forward to summer, filled with work opportunities and even some free time.

“I’ve never really had a lot of free time, so I’m excited to see what that is about,” she said. “I’m going to soak up the next few months with family and friends while also looking into an internship and a job this summer.”

Grace looks back on her time as the State Board’s student representative as an overall good experience that helped her strengthen skills, connect with valuable partners and prepare for future success. She ends her term with many more goodbyes on her list but also several new and lasting relationships.

“Thank you to everyone,” she said. “It’s been a great experience, and it was good to have people in my corner cheering me on. I hope to stay connected with the board members and see how I can continue to help them in the future.”

The Iowa Department of Education and State Board of Education thank Grace Bechtel for her outstanding year of service on the Board and wish her the best in her postsecondary pursuits.