Save your spot for the Professional Learning Summer Session!

The Iowa Department of Education has announced an in-person summer learning series for educators. The Professional Learning Summer Session will provide Iowa educators with practical, evidence-based strategies for Tier I, II and III behavior supports and will offer opportunities for skill building and thoughtful discussion in emerging, critical topics.

Facilitated by Safe & Civil Schools, the Professional Learning Summer Session will feature five learning opportunities over the summer months. Classroom teachers, instructional coaches, building and district leaders and educational partners are invited to attend.

Details for the upcoming sessions are listed below. All sessions will run from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The specific campus location for all events at Waukee Community School District will be released at a later date.

CHAMPS and Discipline in the Secondary Classroom (2-day session)

Waukee Community School District

June 23-24

At its heart, the CHAMPS/DSC approach is designed to help teachers create and implement a classroom management plan that is proactive, positive, and instructional. Using practical strategies that set the stage for appropriate behavior, the teacher is able to focus on maintaining positive interactions. Students become more motivated and engaged in the classroom. This process improves the classroom dynamics by building a strong sense of classroom community.

At its heart, the CHAMPS/DSC approach is designed to help teachers create and implement a classroom management plan that is proactive, positive, and instructional. Using practical strategies that set the stage for appropriate behavior, the teacher is able to focus on maintaining positive interactions. Students become more motivated and engaged in the classroom. This process improves the classroom dynamics by building a strong sense of classroom community. Early Stage Intervention (2-day session)

Mississippi Bend AEA, 729 21st Street, Bettendorf

June 23-24

Early Stage Interventions helps teachers start strong, intervene early with approachable tools, and reserve more intensive support for when early attempts don’t work.

Early Stage Interventions helps teachers start strong, intervene early with approachable tools, and reserve more intensive support for when early attempts don’t work. Tough Kids (2-day session)

Waukee Community School District

June 24-25

Featuring content from William R. Jenson’s The Tough Kid Series, this professional development is designed to provide ready- to-use, classroom-tested materials to help motivate and manage even the toughest-to-teach students. Tough Kid Training is focused on providing practical and proven strategies to help difficult students manage their behavioral excesses and deficits and learn appropriate behaviors, minimizing disruptions and maximizing learning for all.

Featuring content from William R. Jenson’s The Tough Kid Series, this professional development is designed to provide ready- to-use, classroom-tested materials to help motivate and manage even the toughest-to-teach students. Tough Kid Training is focused on providing practical and proven strategies to help difficult students manage their behavioral excesses and deficits and learn appropriate behaviors, minimizing disruptions and maximizing learning for all. Tough Kids (2-day session)

Mississippi Bend AEA, 729 21st Street, Bettendorf

June 25-26

This session will feature the same content as the Waukee event.

This session will feature the same content as the Waukee event. Coaching CHAMPS (3-day session)

Waukee Community School District

Aug. 3-4 and Oct. 6

Coaching CHAMPS training provides detailed guidance on how to build a schoolwide program for implementing proven, research-based classroom management practices through coaching. A formalized structure for collaborative coaching clears the path for administrators and nonevaluative coaches to support teachers in creating calm, orderly and positive classrooms. The three-day training is split into two sections, with two consecutive days in August and a follow-up day in October. This allows for leaders and coaches to apply what they have learned back to the classroom and reconvene for further discussion.

Registration is now open for the Professional Learning Summer Session. Iowa educators can select one or more events from the series to attend. There is no cost to attend these learning opportunities.

Additional information on the upcoming Professional Learning Summer Session can be found on the Department’s Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) webpage. Specific questions about the event can be directed to Sarah Seney, administrative consultant, at sarah.seney@iowa.gov.