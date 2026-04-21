2025 Annual Condition of Iowa’s Community Colleges released

The recently released 2025 Annual Condition of Iowa’s Community Colleges report provides a comprehensive overview of the performance, trends and impact of Iowa’s 15 community colleges.

Drawing on statewide data, the report highlights enrollment patterns, student outcomes and workforce contributions to paint a clear picture of how these institutions serve their students, communities and economies.

“Iowa’s 15 community colleges continue to help students of all ages and backgrounds gain the education and skills they need to succeed in an evolving workforce,” said Bureau of Community Colleges chief Amy Gieseke. “These results reflect our community colleges’ commitment to providing accessible, high-quality education that strengthens Iowa’s communities and economy.”

Iowa’s community colleges continue to serve a large and diverse student population through both credit and noncredit programs. Recent data show that enrollment has rebounded to approximately pre-pandemic levels, with modest growth in both total students and credit hours.

In 2025, 123,064 students enrolled in credit programs and 155,194 in noncredit programs. Nearly 80,000 students also took advantage of online enrollment options. Of the enrollment categories, joint enrollment saw the biggest increase with 57,870 Iowa high school students participating in postsecondary education courses, a 5.9% increase over the previous year.

Community colleges’ industry-recognized credential programs recorded tremendous growth with a 26.5% increase in completions and a 20.5% jump in industry-recognized credentials awarded, with 50,508 being earned, and in-demand health care occupation students making up the majority of those awards.

Credit awards also experienced significant growth, with 13.3% more certificates and diplomas being awarded and a 4% increase in associate degrees conferred. Of the nearly 22,000 degrees, certificates and diplomas earned in 2025, 76.2% were awarded to students in career and technical education (CTE) programs.

Student success goes far beyond program completion, as the report documents that 91% of Iowa community college graduates were employed within their first year of program completion and 83% remained in Iowa.

In addition to serving students in credit and noncredit programs, Iowa’s community colleges serve students from a wide range of backgrounds, including diverse socioeconomic and age groups. Programs such as adult basic education and adult literacy help expand access even further, ensuring that more Iowans can participate in postsecondary education and workforce training.

Community colleges provided nearly 3 million hours of adult literacy instruction, a 36.6% increase, to more than 16,000 Iowans in 2025. Also, English as a second language (ESL) enrollments have increased by an average of 24.1% annually since 2021.

The annual report underscores the economic and workforce impact of community colleges and their alignment with local and regional labor market needs through programs tailored to in-demand industries.

With strong enrollment, diverse degree, diploma and certificate options that produce measurable student and economic outcomes, these institutions continue to play a vital role in expanding opportunity and supporting Iowa’s long-term growth.