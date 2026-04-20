Reliable Transatlantic Ocean Freight from EU to US with AsstrA

AsstrA provides comprehensive ocean freight solutions between Europe and the United States, with offices in New York, Tampa and Houston.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AsstrA provides comprehensive ocean freight solutions between Europe and the United States, with offices in New York, Tampa and Houston and coverage along all major US ports, including Oakland, Houston, New York, Seattle, Boston, Miami and others.As a US-based NVOCC and freight forwarder, AsstrA offers end-to-end services for both exports and imports, supported by inland and value-added solutions.Inland & Value-Added Services:• Pre-carriage & on-carriage (truck / rail)• Container stuffing / stripping• Cross-dock & consolidation• Temperature-controlled handling• OOG & heavy cargo coordination• Cargo insurance advisoryExport Services:• AES filing & export compliance• Export documentation control• Pre-carriage to ports (truck / rail)• Carrier cut-off & VGM management• Export HBL issuance• IMO / DG compliance supportImport Services:• FCL / LCL coordination• ISF (10+2) guidance & timing control• Arrival notice & release management• Coordination with US customs brokers• Demurrage & detention risk mitigation• Bonded & non-bonded warehousingAsstrA offers comprehensive customs and regulatory support, coordinating closely with licensed customs brokers to ensure smooth clearance. Experienced AsstrA team provides HS classification assistance, guide you through Importer Security Filing (ISF) requirements and ensure FDA, USDA and EPA shipment readiness. AsstrA professionals also manage risk flags and document validation, helping to minimize delays and maintain full compliance throughout the shipping process.Why choose AsstrA for your business?AsstrA is a US-based NVOCC, not just a local agent, with a strong compliance focus aligned with FMC and CBP regulations. AsstrA provides a clear liability framework through HBL and Ad Valorem, maintain a transparent cost structure and bring extensive experience working with EU shippers and forwarders. Company’s approach is built on a long-term cooperation mindset, ensuring reliable, trusted partnerships across all stages of ocean freight.AsstrA is your trusted partner for secure, compliant, and efficient ocean freight across the Atlantic.Send your request: sea@ asstra.com About AsstrA: AsstrA-Associated Traffic AG is a multinational transportation and logistics service provider headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.For 30 years, AsstrA has been providing its customers with a full range of global 3PL services via road, rail, air, and sea transportation. The service portfolio includes warehouse logistics, customs clearance, cargo insurance, support for import-export operations, and project logistics.AsstrA’s team employs more than 1,000 people in countries across Europe, the CIS, Asia, and the USA. The quality of services is confirmed by ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, ISO 22000, ISO 28000, GDP, and SQAS certifications.AsstrA-Associated Traffic AG is a member of leading trade associations including FIATA, WCA, and TAPA.For more information, please visit asstra.com.

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