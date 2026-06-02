AsstrA’s Intermodal Service: The Best Solution for Spain-Poland Transport

This service is ideal if your loading and unloading points are within 300 km of these terminals. The expected door-to-door transit time is 9-10 days.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AsstrA-Associated Traffic AG is a leading transport and logistics company that develops and manages tailored intermodal solutions across Europe and beyond. Our intermodal service combines multiple transport modes, including rail and road, into a seamless, efficient solution that delivers high-quality service with a focus on safety, cost optimization, and minimizing environmental impact.We are launching a new dedicated train project in cooperation with our partners, connecting the industrial regions of northeastern Spain (Barcelona, Tarragona) with the western region of Poland (Poznań). This service is ideal if your loading and unloading points are within 300 km of these terminals. The expected door-to-door transit time is 9-10 days.Why Choose Intermodal Shipping with AsstrA?Reliable CapacityDuring peak seasons, cargo space is limited due to growing demand for road transport. AsstrA provides long-term, reliable capacity for combined transport, ensuring your shipments are never delayed by capacity shortages.Avoid Traffic and RestrictionsRail and maritime transport are not subject to traffic bans on weekends, at night, or on holidays, so your shipments avoid traffic jams and delays.Modern EquipmentOur state-of-the-art equipment includes crane-liftable certified trailers and 45HCPW containers, ensuring fast, efficient, and safe handling of your cargo.Real-Time GPS TrackingWith GPS tracking, you can monitor the exact location of your cargo in real-time, providing you with peace of mind and up-to-the-minute updates.Increased PayloadCombined transport allows you to move up to 26 tons with 2-axle tractors and up to 28 tons with 3-axle tractors, reducing loading and unloading time while minimizing administrative costs.Flexible Loading/UnloadingAsstrA’s system gives you the flexibility to load and unload your cargo whenever it’s most convenient—day or night. This helps maximize the efficiency of your loading staff and minimizes costly delays and additional labor costs.Eco-FriendlyOur intermodal service reduces CO2 emissions by up to 90%, making a significant contribution to a more sustainable supply chain.Ready to Ship Goods Between Spain and Poland?Choose intermodal transport with AsstrA! Contact us today to get current rates, delivery times, and more details about how we can streamline your logistics: intermodaltender@asstra.com

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