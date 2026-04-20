Updated Walmart US Laboratory Assignment List expands SGS testing scope

Walmart US has updated its Third-Party Laboratory Assignment List, expanding the range of general merchandise departments in which SGS is recognized as an approved testing provider.

Expansion enables a broader base of Walmart suppliers to utilize SGS for testing

BAAR , SWITZERLAND, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Walmart US updated its Third-Party Laboratory Assignment List, expanding the range of general merchandise departments in which SGS is recognized as an approved testing provider.This expanded scope broadens the range of products eligible for testing and provides suppliers with greater access to trusted compliance solutions that enhance operational efficiency and strengthen supply chain responsiveness.Departments impacted span a broad range of general merchandise categories – from stationery and sporting goods to furniture, kitchen housewares and outdoor living – as reflected in the Walmart US Third-Party Laboratory Assignment List, which can be viewed under Retail Link.The expanded departmental recognition enables a broader base of Walmart suppliers to utilize SGS for testing, providing a clearer, more efficient pathway to compliance with Walmart US requirements.SGS supports these laboratory listings through its extensive laboratory network across key sourcing markets, including Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, Türkiye, Vietnam and the United States. By operating close to manufacturing hubs, SGS enables suppliers to conduct testing nearer to production sites, reducing turnaround times, simplifying coordination and accelerating speed to market.Suppliers of hardlines, softlines and electrical products benefit from:• Expanded compliance coverage across key merchandise categories• Greater access to approved testing in major sourcing regions• Streamlined and predictable testing workflows aligned with Walmart US requirements• Reduced lead times supported by localized, approved laboratory capabilities• Improved readiness for entry into Walmart’s in‑store and online channelsThis expansion reinforces SGS’s role as a trusted compliance partner to Walmart suppliers, delivering scalable, globally accessible testing services that enhance efficiency, transparency and market readiness.

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