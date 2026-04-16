TXOne Networks achieves cybersecurity certification with SGS

Terence Liu, CEO, TXOne (left) receives certification from Jack Kuo, Director, Taiwan, SGS

Building success for industrial control system cybersecurity products

BAAR, SWITZERLAND, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TXOne Networks has achieved IEC 62443-4-1 certification following a comprehensive assessment and conformity verification process conducted by SGS, the world’s leading testing, inspection and certification company.The Taiwan-based provider of industrial control system cybersecurity solutions demonstrated the highest cybersecurity standards in industrial control (ICS) and operational technology (OT) environments. Providing digital tools across a wide range of high-risk industries, from semiconductor and automotive manufacturing to pharmaceuticals and critical infrastructure, TXOne underwent a structured SGS audit program to validate its technical strength and process maturity against the internationally recognized standards.SGS conducted detailed evaluations of TXOne’s secure development processes, including requirements analysis, threat modeling, vulnerability management and life cycle governance controls. Through systematic, secure product development life cycle audits, documentation reviews and on-site verification activities, SGS verified alignment with the IEC 62443-4-1 standard, enabling successful certification.With regulators increasingly focusing on cybersecurity as a global concern, the requirement to implement stringent controls is becoming a business imperative, with those able to respond quickly gaining competitive distinction in international markets.SGS continues to enhance and expand its global verification capabilities, supporting a growing number of Taiwanese and international industrial control equipment and product suppliers as they address evolving international cybersecurity requirements. This commitment to building a safer and more trustworthy digital future is actively demonstrated through SGS’s provision of rigorous, independent cybersecurity certification and verification services to companies such as TXOne.SGS helps businesses build, validate and maintain trust at every layer of the digital ecosystem. Its comprehensive DIGITAL TRUST framework delivers structured cybersecurity assurance across four domains: Connected Products and Technologies, Digital Services and Infrastructure, Data and Artificial Intelligence, and Organizations and People.This integrated approach provides consistent, coordinated support for navigating global digital trust requirements, enabling organizations to operate, grow and innovate with confidence.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.