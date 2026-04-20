Surety One, Inc. Deploys Customs-Bonds.com Client Portal for Every CBP Activity Code, Powered by Janus Assurance Re A.I.

Customs-Bonds.com, a Surety One Specialty Surety Portal

Surety One, Inc. Launches Customs-Bonds.com, A Dedicated U.S. Customs Bond Portal for Importers, Brokers, FTZ Operators and Bonded Warehouse Operators.

This new portal is purely for our clients. It gives them a single place where the application for their particular surety instrument is smooth and transparent.” — Sharon M. Poindexter

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Surety One, Inc., a surety-oriented brokerage and longtime writer of customs bonds, today announced the deployment of Customs-Bonds.com , a client-facing portal built exclusively for the company's importer, licensed customs broker, international carrier, foreign trade zone, bonded warehouse and marine terminal clientele. The platform underwrites every bond in-house, from Activity Code 1 continuous importer bonds to specialized instruments such as Activity Code 16 Importer Security Filing (ISF / 10+2) bonds and Activity Code 17 marine terminal operator bonds. Applications, quoting, and bond issuance have been consolidated into a single, purpose-built workflow.The launch arrives at an inflection point for U.S. trade. On February 20, 2026, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Learning Resources, Inc. v. Trump that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act does not authorize the President to impose tariffs, invalidating the IEEPA-based reciprocal and trafficking tariff regimes and clearing significant uncertainty that had hung over importer bond sizing and cross-border volume since early 2025."Now that the U.S. courts have given a verdict on the tariff issue, we expect that demand for our bonds will increase meaningfully as importers resize their programs and as sidelined trade volume returns to U.S. ports," said Sharon Poindexter , President of Surety One, Inc. "This new portal is purely for our clients. It gives them a single place where the application for their particular surety instrument is smooth and transparent, whether they need a $50,000 continuous importer bond or a non-standard placement for a new operator. Our underwriters still sit behind every submission. The technology simply removes the friction."Customs-Bonds.com writes standard and non-standard programs under one roof, facilitates surety bonds for all classes, and integrates the proprietary artificial intelligence model developed by parent company Janus Assurance Re to handle client onboarding and bond pre-underwriting. The tool has reduced what has been a time-consuming intake-and-review cycle to hours for well-qualified applicants.C. Constantin Poindexter, former Chief Executive Officer of Surety One, Inc., praised the initiative. "I am absolutely impressed by Mrs. Poindexter's doubling down on listening to the voice of the customer and building a client-facing tool of this caliber," said Mr. Poindexter. "Her foresight in coupling the portal with the Janus Assurance Re proprietary A.I. model to onboard and pre-underwrite customs bonds at the point of application is prescient. The timing is also smart. With IEEPA tariffs now behind the market and brokers preparing for a surge of bond resizings, insufficiency cures and refund-driven activity, importers and their brokers need a surety that can move at the speed of the port. Customs-Bonds.com is going to do exactly that for Surety One, Inc. and its carrier partners."The portal supports the full CBP activity code table, including Activity Codes 1, 1A, 2, 3, 3A, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 14, 15, 16, and 17. The portal's architecture is set up to automate renewal, rider management, claims tracking, and insufficiency notices. For new operators, the site provides clear explanations of surety products, an Activity Code 1 calculator and a link to learning resources.Surety One, Inc. is a surety-specialized insurance intermediary licensed since 1995, that writes every category of surety bond across all 50 states, U.S. territories and Canada. Surety One, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Janus Assurance Re.

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