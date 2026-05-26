Surety One, Inc. Honors Memorial Day with Support of the VA Foreign Medical Services Foundation

Surety One, Inc. Honors Veteran's and Their Families

Behind every veteran is a family that sacrificed, endured uncertainty, and bears emotional and financial hardship long after military service. I believe that honoring veterans means more than words.” — C. Constantin Poindexter

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Surety One, Inc. announced today that the company has made a corporate charitable donation to the VA Foreign Medical Services Foundation in observance of Memorial Day and in recognition of the sacrifices made by American military veterans and their families.The contribution was made in support of programs and services benefiting veterans who continue to live with lasting physical injuries, emotional trauma, and psychological wounds resulting from military service. The donation also recognizes the burdens carried by military families, caregivers, and survivors whose lives are permanently shaped by the cost of war and national defense.Memorial Day remains one of the most solemn observances in the United States, honoring the men and women of the Armed Forces who gave their lives in service to the nation. Surety One, Inc. stated that the company believes remembrance must also include support for those veterans who returned home carrying visible and invisible wounds that require continuing care, compassion, and advocacy.“The freedoms and security enjoyed all U.S. citizens were purchased at an extraordinary human cost,” said C. Constantin Poindexter, Founder of Surety One, Inc. “Behind every veteran is a family that also sacrificed, endured uncertainty, and often continues to bear emotional and financial hardship long after military service has ended. We believe that honoring veterans means more than words. It requires action, compassion, and a continuing commitment to those who carried the burdens of service on behalf of all Americans.”Poindexter and the Surety One, Inc. cadre are graduates of several veteran-focused suicide prevention and crisis awareness programs in solidarity with veterans facing emotional and psychological struggles associated with military service. Those certifications include the QPR Veterans Suicide Prevention Certification, the Help for Heroes Certification presented by Zero Suicide, and the S.A.V.E. training program developed by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs.“Veteran suicide and emotional trauma remain national tragedies that demand both awareness and practical support,” Surety One President Sharon M. Poindexter added. “We as a team pursued learning in this area because understanding veterans and their families in crisis and knowing how to respond enhances our judgment about where to apply resources that we can offer."The VA Foreign Medical Services Foundation assists veterans residing abroad by supporting access to healthcare coordination, medical advocacy, wellness support, and related services for veterans and their families, including many participating in the United States Department of Veterans Affairs Foreign Medical Program.Surety One, Inc.'s charitable giving and community engagement remain central components of the company’s corporate mission. The organization regularly supports initiatives benefiting children, families, veterans, medical causes, educational programs, and vulnerable communities throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and Latin America. To amplify the impact of philanthropic efforts, the firm and parent holding company, Janus Assurance Re donate monetary support under a matching agreement with C. Constantin Poindexter and the Carlyle Poindexter Charitable Foundation

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