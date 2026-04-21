New Apparel Announced for Nijigen no Mori’s Godzilla Interception Operation

▲ Limited-Edition Apparel: Original “GODZILLA” Sukajan Jacket (Front) ▲ A powerful design featuring Godzilla roaring against towering waves (Back)

“Original ‘GODZILLA’ Sukajan Jacket VIP Journey Pass” to Launch with New Design on April 25

AWAJI, JAPAN, April 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nijigen no Mori, the popular anime theme park located on Awaji Island, has announced a new design for its limited VIP Journey Pass for the Godzilla Interception Operation attraction. The updated pass, which includes the Original “GODZILLA” Sukajan Jacket, will be available starting Saturday, April 25, 2026.

The sukajan jacket featured in this VIP package is an original design depicting the “Awaji Island Godzilla” featured within the attraction, set against ocean waves. The design reflects the scale and presence of the character as presented in the experience.

Originally developed in Japan and now adopted by global fashion brands, the sukajan jacket in a second collaborative design for Nijigen no Mori’s Godzilla Interception Operation. The result is a combination of traditional Japanese style and contemporary pop culture elements.

This limited-edition item is offered as part of the VIP Journey Pass, along with the opportunity to experience the world of Godzilla at Nijigen no Mori.

■Original “GODZILLA” Sukajan Jacket VIP Journey Pass – Overview

Sales Start Date:

April 25, 2026 (Sat)

Price:

Adults: JPY 30,200 – 31,000

Children: JPY 28,600 – 29,000

*All prices include tax.

*Sizes Available: M, L, 2L

*Limited quantities available.

Package Details:

The ticket includes the following:

[Attractions]

・Pre-Theater Experience

・Zipline (Unlimited Rides)

＊Requirements: Height 120 cm or taller; Weight between 25 kg and under 110 kg

・Anti-Godzilla Cell Shooting

・Godzilla Museum

・Awaji Island Tokusatsu Studio (Additional photography fees apply)

・Puzzle-Solving Game

・Accompanied Entry to Kaiju no Mori (Adult Only)

＊Children are not permitted to participate in this area.

[Bonus Item]

One Original “GODZILLA” Sukajan Jacket featuring the giant Godzilla from Godzilla Interception Operation

(Choose either Design Vol.1 or Vol.2)

For more information, please visit:

https://nijigennomori.com/en/godzilla_awajishima/

■Overview of “Godzilla Interception Operation”

“Godzilla Interception Operation” is the world’s only entertainment attraction themed around a life-size Godzilla, measuring 120 meters in length, located on Awaji Island, Hyogo, Japan. Guests can truly experience the overwhelming power and scale of Godzilla up close.

Participants join the National Godzilla Awaji Island Research Center and take on thrilling missions, including a zipline that enters Godzilla’s body, recreated with detailed design, as well as a shooting activity to eliminate scattered Godzilla cells.

The attraction also features a permanent Godzilla Museum, as well as an indoor kids’ area called “Kaiju no Mori,” where younger guests can freely play with approximately 50 types of soft vinyl monster figures.

In addition, visitors can enjoy exclusive merchandise from the National Godzilla Awaji Island Research Center and themed food inspired by the world of “Godzilla Interception Operation.”

At Godzilla Interception Operation, a wide selection of Godzilla merchandise is available, including items exclusive to Nijigen no Mori.

Guests can also select from souvenirs such as figures and sweets to commemorate their visit.

■About Nijigen no Mori (Anime Awajishima Park)

Nijigen no Mori is an anime theme park located on Awaji Island in Hyogo Prefecture, Japan. The sprawling park features famous titles from Japanese pop culture in interactive attractions set in the greenery of Awaji Island.

By utilizing digital and interactive technologies, the park offers immersive experiences for visitors of all ages and nationalities. It features attractions based on Japanese anime, manga, movies, and video games, allowing visitors to engage with these works through multi-sensory activities.

The park includes areas themed around classic titles such as NARUTO, Godzilla, Crayon Shinchan, and Dragon Quest, recreating the worlds of these works in a natural setting and offering hands-on, experiential attractions.

■Access

① By Highway Bus

From Kansai International Airport, take a highway bus bound for Sannomiya, Namba, or Umeda. Transfer at one of these major hubs to a highway bus heading to Awaji Island. Please get off at either “Awaji IC” or “Nijigen no Mori.” Only one transfer is required, and the total travel time is approximately 3 hours.

② By Train + Highway Bus

From Kansai International Airport, travel by JR or Nankai Railway to the Osaka, Namba, or Sannomiya area. From there, transfer to a highway bus bound for Awaji Island. Please get off at either “Awaji IC” or “Nijigen no Mori.” The total travel time is approximately 3 hours.

■Overview of the Grand Chariot Hokuto Shichisei 135° Godzilla Collaboration Room “Kaiju Land”

To celebrate the 70th anniversary of Godzilla, the special collaboration room “Kaiju Land” brings together legendary monsters from across the Godzilla film series.

The room features interior designs and tapestries showcasing Godzilla and other fan-favorite kaiju, as well as a view of a life-size portion of Godzilla visible through the window. Special lighting effects transform the space, creating different atmospheres by day and by night.

Guests can also take on a special mission to find all the hidden kaiju throughout the room. Those who complete the mission will receive luxurious rewards, making this an immersive experience that can be enjoyed from morning until night.

https://awaji-grandchariot.com/en/room/3416/

■Overview of the Grand Chariot Hokuto Shichisei 135° Godzilla Collaboration Room “Showa Toho Kaiju Archive Room”

Capacity:

Up to 2 guests

Details：

One private villa at GRAND CHARIOT Hokuto Shichisei 135° has been specially themed around Godzilla, inspired by Japan’s iconic tokusatsu film series. Designed with a retro Showa-era aesthetic, the room recreates both the world of Godzilla and the ambience of Japan’s Showa period, allowing guests to fully immerse themselves in this nostalgic yet cinematic space.

＜Original Novelty Gifts＞

・Original-design Godzilla faux leather coaster

・King Ghidorah concept art board

https://awaji-grandchariot.com/en/room/6470/

TM & © TOHO CO., LTD.

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