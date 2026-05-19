Wellness Retreat 'THE PASONA natureverse retreat' to Feature Sensor Beds Developed by NITORI and MinebeaMitsumi

Renderings of “THE PASONA natureverse retreat” exterior

The new retreat from Pasona Group will launch June 23 on Awaji Island, Hyogo Pref., offering proactive wellness programs centered on "Japanese longevity"

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pasona Group Inc. will open "THE PASONA natureverse retreat", a wellness retreat facility being developed on Awaji Island in Hyogo Prefecture, Japan, on June 23. The company has announced that the facility's guest rooms will feature sensor beds* jointly developed by NITORI Co., Ltd. and MinebeaMitsumi Inc.

These sensor beds were developed by utilizing a part of the technology adopted in the concept bed exhibited in the "Future of Sleep" area at the PASONA NATUREVERSE pavilion during Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan. Developed strictly as a general consumer product, the beds adjust based on body movements to provide personalized comfort tailored to each guest.

The "proactive wellness" approach at the retreat aims to help guests maintain and improve their physical and mental condition through a holistic balance of nutrition, exercise, and sleep, drawing on the traditions associated with Japanese longevity to promote healthier, longer lives. The facility includes a medical support program and on-site clinic developed in collaboration with Kobe University Hospital, as well as housekeeping and chauffeur services for comfortable, long-term stays. Combining the comfort of a private retreat on Awaji Island with the convenience of hospitality services, THE PASONA is designed for guests seeking wellness-oriented extended stays.

Underpinning the retreat is Pasona Group's concept of the "NATUREVERSE**", introduced at Expo 2025 as a vision for a world of physical, mental, and social well-being. A major highlight of the company's PASONA NATUREVERSE pavilion were the concept beds in the "Future of Sleep" exhibit, developed with MinebeaMitsumi, exploring the possibilities of technology to create more optimal, personalized sleep.

Building on technologies showcased in the exhibit, NITORI and MinebeaMitsumi have developed sensor beds for use at THE PASONA. The beds monitor changes in weight to adjust sleeping posture based on body movement.

Through the introduction of the sensor beds, THE PASONA aims to provide guests with a sleep environment that adapts to individual needs while supporting overall well-being as part of a broader proactive wellness experience. By combining their respective expertise and technologies, Pasona Group, NITORI, and MinebeaMitsumi aim to contribute to a society that supports healthier and more fulfilling lifestyles.

* The sensor beds are designed for household use and are not medical devices. It is not intended for the medical diagnosis, treatment, or prevention of illness.

** The "NATUREVERSE" is Pasona Group's vision for a world of harmony between people, nature, and technology, which enables individual, societal, and planetary health through deeper human connection and compassion.

■About THE PASONA natureverse retreat

Launching June 23, 2026, "THE PASONA natureverse retreat" will offer proactive wellness programs centered on "Japanese longevity" and holistic health, with a focus on nutrition, exercise, and sleep. The facility includes a medical support program and on-site clinic developed in collaboration with Kobe University Hospital.

Guests are offered personalized wellness programs combining physical conditioning, thalassotherapy, yoga, zen meditation, and more, while designated rooms will feature sensor-equipped beds incorporating elements of the “Future Sleep” concept technology presented at the PASONA NATUREVERSE pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan.

Other features include restaurants led by Michelin-starred chefs, offering wellness gastronomy using locally sourced Awaji Island ingredients, as well as rich cultural programs including performances by local arts organizations as well as Pasona Group's own Music Island Project, PASONA Awaji World Ballet, PASONA AWAJI OPERA COMPANY, and taiko drum ensemble "Kotan".

Overlooking Osaka Bay, the seafront property is designed by world-renowned Japanese architect and Pritzker Architecture Prize laureate Shigeru Ban, with a seaside "water entrance" capable of accommodating superyachts and rooms with natural hot spring baths.

The new retreat is the latest in a series of developments by Pasona Group in the Awaji Island region dating back to 2008, as part of its regional revitalization efforts to create jobs and entice people to work and live outside of major cities, ultimately revitalizing the local economy and community. The company hopes to position the area as a wellness-focused destination and alternative for travel in Japan beyond cities like Tokyo and Kyoto.

■Overview: THE PASONA natureverse retreat

Opening: Tuesday, June 23, 2026

Location: 2942-39 Iwaya, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan

Number of rooms: 57

Facilities: Thalasso spa, fitness gym, medical clinic, restaurants, café, bar, overwater stage, business center, multipurpose event hall

Building area: 3,468.2 m2

Gross floor area: 11,184.4 m2

Design: Shigeru Ban Architects Co., Ltd.

Construction: Obayashi Corporation

Operator: Pasona Resort Inc.

Headquarters: Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture; President and CEO: Yukari Ohinata

Website: https://thepasona.com/

Inquiries: info_thepasona@jp.pasona.com

Note: Details above may be subject to change.

■Company Profiles

[Pasona Group Inc.]

Location: PASONA SQUARE, 3-1-30 Minami-Aoyama, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-8351 Japan

Established: February 16, 1976

Capital: JPY 5 billion

Representative: Hirotaka Wakamoto, Representative Director, Chairperson & CEO

Business: BPO Solutions (contracting), Expert Solutions (temporary staffing), Career Solutions (placement/recruiting, outplacement), Global Solutions (overseas), Life Solutions (childcare support and education business, nursing care, life support), Regional Revitalization and Tourism Solutions

Website: https://www.pasonagroup.co.jp/english/

[NITORI Co., Ltd.]

Headquarters: 3-6-20 Kamiya, Kita-ku, Tokyo 115-0043 Japan

Established: 1967

Capital: JPY 1 billion

Representative: Akio Nitori, Representative Director, Chairperson & President

Business: Planning, development, and sales of furniture and home furnishing products, corporate sales, home renovation business, and more

Website: https://www.nitori.co.jp/en/

[MinebeaMitsumi Inc.]

Headquarters: 4106-73 Oaza Miyota, Miyota-machi, Kitasaku-gun, Nagano 389-0293 Japan

Established: July 16, 1951

Capital: JPY 68.258 billion

Representative: Yoshihisa Kainuma, Representative Director, Chairman CEO

Business: Machinery Components Business, Electronic Devices and Components Business,

Automotive, Industrial Machinery and Home Security Unit Business

Website: https://www.minebeamitsumi.com/english/

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