'Dragon Quest' 40th × 'Dragon Quest Island' 5th Anniversary: Limited Ticket Bonus 'Chimaera Wing Pen – Numbered Edition'

Limited to 300 Pieces, On Sale from Friday, May 15, 2026

AWAJI, JAPAN, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hyogo Prefectural Awajishima Park Anime Park “Nijigen no Mori” is home to the hugely popular attraction “Dragon Quest Island,” which will celebrate its 5th anniversary on Friday, May 15, 2026. This year also marks the 40th anniversary of the “Dragon Quest” series that defined the Japanese RPG. To commemorate these two milestones, a special limited-edition ticket, the “Chimera Wing Pen – Special Serial-Numbered Edition,” modeled after the iconic in-game item “Chimera Wing,” which has supported countless adventurers and saved their lives throughout the series, will go on sale from Friday, May 15. Only 300 of these special tickets will be available.

This is, quite literally, a new kind of “writing” adventure. The days you once spent freely exploring the world of the game may have begun to fade now that you are an adult. This special ticket, created to celebrate 40 years of the series, is designed for adults who still wish to journey to new worlds—this time through the act of writing, whether at home or at work. Each pen comes with its own unique serial number, making it a one-of-a-kind item in the world. This exquisite pen lets you keep “Dragon Quest,” the game that has colored your life, close at hand at all times. Together with the “Chimera Wing Pen,” continue your adventure through the greatest role-playing game of all—life itself.

■5th Anniversary Limited-Edition Ticket “Chimaera Wing Pen – Special Serial-Numbered Edition” Overview

Sale Start: Friday, May 15, 2026

Detail: Sales of a limited-edition admission ticket that includes a special, serial-numbered bonus item.

Bonuses Items:

1. Light Ticket (for 1 guest): Allows you to enjoy the Main Quest.

2. Chimaera Wing Pen – Special Serial-Numbered Edition

Important Note: Bonuses will be handed out on-site at the “Dragon Quest Island” attraction.

Price: *With Adult Ticket (12+): 37,800 JPY – 38,900 JPY (tax included).

With Child Ticket (5-11): 36,200 JPY – 36,900 JPY (tax included).

*Sales will end once all tickets are sold out.

Booking：https://www.asoview.com/channel/ticket/FJwHR7DnL7/ticket0000050522/

Oficial Website：https://nijigennomori.com/en/dragonquestisland/

■ Remake Version "Dragon Quest Island"

Experience a field RPG where the digital world of Dragon Quest meets the real-life beauty of Awaji Island. Step into a meticulously crafted medieval village, talk to townspeople, and embark on a quest to find the Golden Bracelet.

Whether you are a newcomer or a lifelong fan, the remastered version features updated storylines and brand-new Sub-Quests, such as "Robbin' 'Ood's Challenge," ensuring a fresh adventure for every hero.

■About Nijigen no Mori (Anime Awajishima Park)

Nijigen no Mori is an anime theme park located on Awaji Island in Hyogo Prefecture, Japan. The sprawling park features famous titles from Japanese pop culture in interactive attractions set in the greenery of Awaji Island.

By utilizing digital and interactive technologies, the park offers immersive experiences for visitors of all ages and nationalities. It features attractions based on Japanese anime, manga, movies, and video games, allowing visitors to engage with these works through multi-sensory activities.

The park includes areas themed around classic titles such as NARUTO, Godzilla, Crayon Shinchan, and Dragon Quest, recreating the worlds of these works in a natural setting and offering hands-on, experiential attractions.

■Access

① By Highway Bus

From Kansai International Airport, take a highway bus bound for Sannomiya, Namba, or Umeda. Transfer at one of these major hubs to a highway bus heading to Awaji Island. Please get off at either “Awaji IC” or “Nijigen no Mori.” Only one transfer is required, and the total travel time is approximately 3 hours.

② By Train + Highway Bus

From Kansai International Airport, travel by JR or Nankai Railway to the Osaka, Namba, or Sannomiya area. From there, transfer to a highway bus bound for Awaji Island. Please get off at either “Awaji IC” or “Nijigen no Mori.” The total travel time is approximately 3 hours.



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