Acclaimed 'Hands-Free Cosplay' Stay Returns for 3rd AWACOS at Awaji Island’s Villa GRAND CHARIOT Hokutoshichisei 135°

Travel Light, Cosplay Free

AWAJI, JAPAN, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxury villa GRAND CHARIOT Hokutoshichisei 135° on Awaji Island, Hyogo Prefecture, will once again offer its popular “Hands-Free Cosplay” stay package, timed to coincide with “The 3rd Awaji Island COSPLAY – AWACOS – Powered by World Cosplay Summit,” to be held on Saturday, May 30, 2026.

First introduced at the previous edition of AWACOS, the package addresses three key pain points for cosplayers: luggage, transportation, and preparation. Following strong feedback from past guests, the program will continue for the 3rd event.

The plan includes four services designed to take the hassle out of event-day logistics:

•Complimentary shuttle service to the venue and attraction areas

•Advance baggage handling for costumes, wigs, and props

•Free luggage shipping after check-out

•Private in-room changing and styling space

Whether staying the night before or the night of the event, guests can travel light, focus on their cosplay, and make the most of AWACOS.

■ “Hands-Free Cosplay” Stay — Exclusive Offer for AWACOS Participants

Eligibility: Guests staying on Friday, May 29 or Saturday, May 30, 2026 who are participating in “Awaji Island COSPLAY – AWACOS – Powered by World Cosplay Summit” on May 30 (Sat).

Services Included

1. Free shuttle to AWACOS and to attraction areas

Enjoy smooth access to the Large Lawn at Anime Park Nijigen no Mori and photo-friendly attraction zones, including “Crayon Shinchan Adventure Park,” “NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato,” and “Godzilla Interception Operation”. Skip walking through the park in costume — arrive at each location ready for your photo shoot.

2. Advance luggage receipt

Costumes, wigs, props, and other cosplay essentials can be shipped to the hotel in advance. Staff will receive the parcels on guest’s behalf and deliver them to the room upon check-in.

3. Complimentary post-checkout shipping

After the event, your entire cosplay kit — costumes, wigs, props, and accessories — can be shipped home free of charge, allowing guests to head back completely hands-free.

4. In-room changing and styling

Each villa features a private, skylit space ideal for relaxed makeup application and wig styling. Once ready, guests are driven directly from their room to the venue — no carrying heavy gear, no walking long distances in costume.

Note:

Guests wishing to use this service are kindly asked to notify GRAND CHARIOT Hokutoshichisei 135° staff in advance. AWACOS event tickets are not included in the accommodation rate and must be purchased separately.

■About GRAND CHARIOT Hokutoshichisei 135°

The Villa

GRAND CHARIOT Hokutoshichisei 135° features 23 cocoon-shaped guest villas, each with a skylight rising more than five meters overhead — perfect for enjoying sunrise views and star-filled night skies. Cuisine is supervised by Haruyuki Yamashita, a Japanese master chef who operates 13 restaurants in Japan and abroad, drawing on the rich produce of Awaji Island, historically known as Mike-tsu-kuni — a region that once supplied food to the Imperial Court.

Dining

Menus are developed under the supervision of Chef Haruyuki Yamashita, who also serves as a Hyogo Prefecture “Food” advisor. Dishes showcase Awaji’s celebrated ingredients, continuing the island’s long tradition as one of Japan’s most important food regions.

Dinner

Guests can enjoy a “New Japanese” course menu created by Chef Yamashita, who runs 13 restaurants, including locations at Tokyo Midtown, and has been named Master Chef at the World Gourmet Summit for two consecutive editions. His cuisine highlights the natural flavors of each ingredient.

Featured ingredients include Awaji Beef — of which only around 200 head are available per year — “reverse sea urchin” (uni from Yura, served so fresh that this preparation is only possible locally), and as well as Awaji onions and tomatoes used generously in dishes such as sukiyaki. Menus change seasonally.

Breakfast

Guests may select one breakfast option per group from the folloeing:

•Japanese: Awaji Island Land & Sea Gozen — Beginning with GRAND CHARIOT’s “Morning Opening Set,” followed by Setouchi-style grilled fish and the signature “Awaji Dashimaki Tamago” (rolled omelet) served alongside freshly cooked Awaji rice.

•Western Plate — A main plate showcasing four Awaji-grown items, including roast ham made from house-raised Awaji pork, scrambled eggs from Awaji-laid eggs, and house-made tomato ketchup featuring plenty of local onions.

Bath

Every villa is equipped with a private hinoki cypress bath, filling the room with a soothing natural fragrance.

■About “The 3rd Awaji Island COSPLAY – AWACOS – Powered by World Cosplay Summit”

For the third edition, multiple ticket types will be offered so that as many guests as possible can enjoy the world of cosplay. In addition to “Cosplayer Tickets” which include access to dedicated indoor changing rooms, “Photography/General Tickets” will be available for those who wish to photograph or interact with cosplayers. Guests can move freely between attraction areas inside Anime Park Nijigen no Mori and spend a full day exploring the limitless possibilities of nature, immersive worlds, and their own costumes and makeup.

Date:

Saturday, May 30, 2026

Hours:

10:00–17:00 (changing room use / photography hours on the Large Lawn)

Venue:

Anime Park Nijigen no Mori (2425-2 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan)

Tickets:

Ticket prices vary depending on purchase date.

Early Bird (purchase by May 17):

•Ticket with Changing Room Access (from 9:30) [For Cosplayers] / 3,500 yen (tax incl.)

•Ticket with Changing Room Access (from 11:30) [For Cosplayers] / 3,500 yen (tax incl.)

•Ticket without Changing Room Access [For Photographers and General Participants] / 3,000 yen (tax incl.)

Advance (May 18–29):

•Ticket with Changing Room Access (from 9:30) [For Cosplayers] / 4,000 yen (tax incl.)

•Ticket with Changing Room Access (from 11:30) [For Cosplayers] / 4,000 yen (tax incl.)

•Ticket without Changing Room Access [For Photographers and General Participants] / 3,500 yen (tax incl.)

Same-Day:

•Ticket with Changing Room Access (from 9:30) [For Cosplayers] / 4,800 yen (tax incl.)

•Ticket with Changing Room Access (from 11:30) [For Cosplayers] / 4,800 yen (tax incl.)

•Ticket without Changing Room Access [For Photographers and General Participants] / 4,300 yen (tax incl.)

*All tickets include admission to Nijigen no Mori (entry to attraction areas only; attraction experiences themselves are not included).

*Cosplayers who do not use the changing rooms on the day are requested to purchase a “Ticket without Changing Room Access.”

Ticket Purchase :

https://www.cnplayguide.com/evt/evtlst.aspx?kcd=130470

Organizer:

WCS Inc.

Cooperation :

Nijigen no Mori Inc.

Support :

Awajishima Tourism Association/Hyogo Tourism Bureau

Website :

https://www.worldcosplaysummit.jp/awacos/

■About Awaji Island Anime Park Nijigen no Mori

Just five minutes from Kobe across the Akashi Kaikyo Bridge, Anime Park Nijigen no Mori is a next-generation anime park set within Hyogo Prefectural Awajishima Park — a site roughly equivalent in size to 28 Tokyo Domes. The park offers innovative “two-dimensional” experiences powered by digital technology , designed for visitors of all ages to fully immerse themselves in.

Attractions faithfully recreate the worlds of globally loved Japanese titles, including “Dragon Quest,” “Godzilla,” the “NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato” series, and “Crayon Shinchan Adventure Park,” pairing immersive storytelling with hands-on outdoor activities.

More information:

https://nijigennomori.com/en/

■About the World Cosplay Summit

The World Cosplay Summit (WCS) is one of the world’s largest cosplay festivals, bringing together cosplayers from around the globe who love Japanese pop culture — including anime, manga, and games — to create new forms of international and cultural exchange. Each year, representative cosplayers from participating countries and regions gather in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, for a wide range of programs, including the international competition “World Cosplay Championship.”

A defining feature of WCS is the support it receives from local governments, public institutions, and diplomatic missions abroad. As a symbol of international exchange through cosplay, it continues to share the appeal of Japanese pop culture with the world.

“AWACOS” is positioned as a location-focused event developed as part of these World Cosplay Summit initiatives. By offering new value through photo-shoot experiences in the midst of nature, it aims to expand the possibilities of cosplay culture.

■Perfect Season for a Day Out — Sightseeing and Cosplay in One Trip

Beyond its appeal as a cosplay event, the program is designed to be enjoyed as part of a spring sightseeing trip on Awaji Island, or as a weekend getaway with family, friends, or a partner. Easily reached from Kobe and Osaka via the Akashi Kaikyo Bridge, Anime Park Nijigen no Mori is a convenient day-trip destination that pairs naturally with broader Awaji sightseeing. International visitors are warmly invited to experience a special day where cosplay and Japan’s two-dimensional culture come together.

■Access

① By Highway Bus

From Kansai International Airport, take a highway bus bound for Sannomiya, Namba, or Umeda. Transfer at one of these major hubs to a highway bus heading to Awaji Island. Please get off at either “Awaji IC” or “Nijigen no Mori.” Only one transfer is required, and the total travel time is approximately 3 hours.

② By Train + Highway Bus

From Kansai International Airport, travel by JR or Nankai Railway to the Osaka, Namba, or Sannomiya area. From there, transfer to a highway bus bound for Awaji Island. Please get off at either “Awaji IC” or “Nijigen no Mori.” The total travel time is approximately 3 hours.

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