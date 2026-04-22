TIGHITCO Enhances Integrated MRO Solutions to Support Aircraft Readiness

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CHARLESTON, S.C., April 22, 2026 – TIGHITCO, Inc., a leading provider of complex composite structures, thermal insulation systems, and precision assemblies for the aerospace and defense industries, today announced enhancements to its integrated Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) capabilities, designed to support aircraft readiness and reduce operational downtime.As operators and OEMs continue to prioritize efficiency and responsiveness, TIGHITCO has aligned its MRO offerings to deliver support across both in-shop and on-aircraft environments. The company’s integrated approach combines its Overhaul Support Services (OSS) with its Mobile Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) capabilities to provide flexible, end-to-end solutions for customers across commercial and military platforms.TIGHITCO’s OSS division, based in East Granby, Connecticut, provides component repair and overhaul services supporting critical aircraft systems for OEMs including Sikorsky, Boeing and Leonardo, as well as leading maintenance providers such as MTU. Complementing these capabilities, TIGHITCO’s Mobile NDT team delivers on-site inspection services, including eddy current, ultrasonic and fluorescent penetrant inspection, enabling rapid response and reduced downtime for operators.“Operators are increasingly focused on maintaining readiness while minimizing downtime,” said Mark Withrow, CEO of TIGHITCO. “Our integrated MRO approach allows us to support those priorities by delivering responsive, high-quality solutions both in our facilities and in the field.”TIGHITCO’s approach to MRO emphasizes flexibility, responsiveness and consistent execution across a wide range of fixed-wing and rotorcraft platforms.“Our ability to combine in-shop repair capabilities with on-aircraft inspection support provides customers with a more efficient and adaptable solution,” said Shawn Hawks, Vice President and General Manager of Complex Composites. “This integrated approach allows us to respond quickly and support evolving operational needs.”For more information on the TIGHITCO advancements, visit www.tighitco.com or email info@tighitco.com.About TIGHITCOSince 1944, TIGHITCO has been a leader in the aerospace and defense industry. The Aerostructures Division was established in 1972. With a prime focus on advanced composite aerostructures, metallic, soft goods and molded insulation systems, sheet metal forming and MRO, TIGHITCO has developed a reputation as a key player in the industry. TIGHITCO’s meticulous craftsmanship achieves the high quality that the aerospace industry demands, providing full lifecycle support of all products from conceptual design development, to testing and first part qualification/certification.Being fully integrated, and able to quickly move through analysis, tooling, and fabrication, TIGHITCO will make any project an easy transition from a build-to-print to a quality part. TIGHITCO offers full-service solutions; maintaining the unique ability to incorporate engineering expertise and manufacturing talent to rapidly produce new products for defense and commercial customers. TIGHITCO is Nadcap and ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D accredited, with a proven track record of nearly five decades of manufacturing.TIGHITCO, Inc. Malissa Nesmith | VP of Sales & Business Development316-866-0750 | mnesmith@TIGHITCO.com

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