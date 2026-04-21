TIGHITCO Expands Engine Program Support Across Defense Applications

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CHARLESTON, S.C., April 21, 2026 – TIGHITCO, Inc., a leading provider of complex composite structures, thermal insulation systems, and precision assemblies for the aerospace and defense industries, today announced the expansion of its Overhaul Support Services (OSS) capabilities to support a broader range of defense engine programs.Building on its established support of the PW800 engine platform, TIGHITCO has expanded its service offerings to additional platforms, supporting a wider range of military engine applications. This expansion strengthens the company’s role in supporting critical sustainment and readiness efforts for U.S. defense programs.TIGHITCO’s OSS division, based in East Granby, Connecticut, provides component repair and overhaul services for complex engine components, supporting leading aerospace OEMs, including Pratt & Whitney, across both commercial and defense applications.“This expansion reflects the strength of our customer relationships and our ability to deliver consistent, high-quality support across critical engine programs,” said Mark Withrow, CEO of TIGHITCO. “As sustainment needs continue to evolve, we are well-positioned to support increased demand across multiple platforms.”TIGHITCO’s expanded scope includes support for multiple engine platforms across domestic defense programs, reinforcing its commitment to delivering reliable, mission-critical solutions.“Our customers are looking for partners who can scale, adapt and deliver across multiple platforms,” said Shawn Hawks, Vice President and General Manager of Complex Composites. “Expanding beyond a single engine program allows us to provide greater flexibility and support consistent performance across a range of critical applications.”TIGHITCO continues to invest in its MRO and sustainment capabilities to support long-term customer partnerships and evolving mission requirements.For more information on the TIGHITCO advancements, visit www.tighitco.com or email info@tighitco.com.About TIGHITCOSince 1944, TIGHITCO has been a leader in the aerospace and defense industry. The Aerostructures Division was established in 1972. With a prime focus on advanced composite aerostructures, metallic, soft goods and molded insulation systems, sheet metal forming and MRO, TIGHITCO has developed a reputation as a key player in the industry. TIGHITCO’s meticulous craftsmanship achieves the high quality that the aerospace industry demands, providing full lifecycle support of all products from conceptual design development, to testing and first part qualification/certification.Being fully integrated, and able to quickly move through analysis, tooling, and fabrication, TIGHITCO will make any project an easy transition from a build-to-print to a quality part. TIGHITCO offers full-service solutions; maintaining the unique ability to incorporate engineering expertise and manufacturing talent to rapidly produce new products for defense and commercial customers. TIGHITCO is Nadcap and ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D accredited, with a proven track record of nearly five decades of manufacturing.TIGHITCO, Inc. Malissa Nesmith | VP of Sales & Business Development316-866-0750 | mnesmith@TIGHITCO.com

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