TIGHITCO Expands Aftermarket Support Through Partnership with VSE Corporation

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CHARLESTON, S.C., May 5, 2026 – TIGHITCO, Inc., a manufacturer of engineered composites, metallic assemblies, and specialized engineered systems, has entered into a distribution partnership with VSE Corporation to expand support across the global aviation aftermarket.The agreement enhances access to TIGHITCO’s quality solutions supporting payload restraint, onboard equipment, and interior aircraft applications. By leveraging VSE’s established distribution network, the partnership improves availability and reduces lead times for operators and MRO providers requiring dependable, safety-critical components.“We are focused on delivering products that play a critical role in aircraft safety and day-to-day operations,” said TIGHITCO President/CEO, Mark Withrow. “This partnership strengthens our ability to support the aftermarket with high-quality, engineered solutions that are available when and where they are needed.”TIGHITCO’s capabilities span high-strength materials, precision assemblies, and integrated manufacturing processes designed for demanding aerospace environments. These solutions support applications where durability, compliance, and performance are essential to maintaining operational readiness and efficiency.“As operators continue to prioritize turnaround time and fleet flexibility, access to reliable, certified components is increasingly important,” said Shawn Hawks, VP & GM of Complex Composites. “Aligning our manufacturing capabilities with a proven distribution channel allows us to better support real-time operational needs.”The partnership reflects TIGHITCO’s continued investment in expanding its aftermarket presence while supporting evolving requirements across commercial and defense aviation.For more information on the TIGHITCO advancements, visit www.tighitco.com or email info@tighitco.com.About TIGHITCOSince 1944, TIGHITCO has been a leader in the aerospace and defense industry. The Aerostructures Division was established in 1972. With a prime focus on advanced composite aerostructures, metallic, soft goods and molded insulation systems, sheet metal forming and MRO, TIGHITCO has developed a reputation as a key player in the industry. TIGHITCO’s meticulous craftsmanship achieves the high quality that the aerospace industry demands, providing full lifecycle support of all products from conceptual design development, to testing and first part qualification/certification.Being fully integrated, and able to quickly move through analysis, tooling, and fabrication, TIGHITCO will make any project an easy transition from a build-to-print to a quality part. TIGHITCO offers full-service solutions; maintaining the unique ability to incorporate engineering expertise and manufacturing talent to rapidly produce new products for defense and commercial customers. TIGHITCO is Nadcap and ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D accredited, with a proven track record of nearly five decades of manufacturing.About VSE CorporationVSE is a leading provider of aviation distribution and repair services for the commercial and B&GA aftermarkets. Headquartered in Miramar, Florida, VSE is focused on significantly enhancing the productivity and longevity of its customers' high-value, business-critical assets. VSE’s aftermarket parts distribution and MRO services support engine component and engine and airframe accessory part distribution and repair services for commercial and B&GA operators. For more detailed information, please visit VSE's website at www.vsecorp.com TIGHITCO, Inc. Malissa Nesmith | VP of Sales & Business Development316-866-0750 | mnesmith@TIGHITCO.com

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