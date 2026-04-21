Virginia 811 Launches Underline Quest Augmented Reality Utility Safety Game

Virginia 811 Launches “Underline Quest,” First Augmented Reality Game for Utility Damage Prevention Education

Underline Quest brings utility safety to life like never before. Using AR and real-world scenarios, it helps users understand what’s underground and why 811 matters.” — B. Scott Crawford, President & CEO of Virginia 811

ROANOKE, VA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Virginia 811 is proud to launch Underline Quest , the industry’s first augmented reality (AR) game designed to help users learn about damage prevention and raise awareness about underground utilities. Available on iPhone and Android, the free app immerses users in interactive scenarios where they identify damaged utilities, investigate root causes, and “repair” lines - all through AR gameplay. This hands-on experience makes learning about underground utilities engaging, immersive, and memorable.“Technology is transforming how we educate and engage the public,” said Scott Crawford, President & CEO of Virginia 811. “With Underline Quest, we’ve turned a vision into reality - giving users of all ages an interactive way to see what’s below the surface and understand why contacting 811 before digging matters. This is more than a game - it’s a tool that reinforces knowledge and helps foster awareness that can prevent costly and dangerous utility damage.”Underline Quest guides users through real-world-inspired damage scenarios. Players use AR to overlay interactive evidence onto their environment, identify the damaged utility, determine the root cause, and then repair the utility using a card-based system. Multiple-choice questions reinforce key safety lessons, helping users understand the broader impact of utility damage on neighborhoods and essential services.Developed in collaboration with MISS DIG 811 (Michigan), Texas 811, and software developer Yotta Tech Ports, Underline Quest demonstrates how innovation and partnership can advance education and awareness in the industry.“Partnering on this project allowed us to combine technology, education, and industry expertise in a way that has never been done before,” said Nick Bonstell, CEO of MISS DIG 811.“Collaboration like this is essential to advancing education and awareness in the industry,” said Chris Stovall, President and CEO of Texas 811. “We’re proud to help bring Underline Quest to life and make damage prevention learning interactive, engaging, and impactful.”Underline Quest is now available for download on the App Store and Google Play. Journalists, educators, and safety advocates are encouraged to try the app and share the experience.For more information, visit www.VA811.com/Underline-Quest

Underline Quest™ | Dig Smart. Play Smart.

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