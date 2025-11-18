Virginia 811 Expands Support for Rural Broadband With New BEAD-Funded Positions

Anita Scott and Roy Lax, Virginia 811’s new Broadband Support Specialists, help manage record locate request volumes and support safe broadband expansion across the state. Roy Lax, Virginia 811 Broadband Support Specialist, moderates a panel discussion on fiber build challenges at the 2025 Virginia Utility Safety Conference in Virginia Beach.

Virginia 811 adds two BEAD-funded Broadband Support Specialists to help manage rising locate volumes and support safe rural fiber expansion.

These new specialists help ensure the 811 system keeps pace with Virginia’s broadband expansion and provides the support our stakeholders depend on.” — B. Scott Crawford, President and CEO of Virginia 811

ROANOKE, VA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Virginia continues to experience record levels of underground utility activity driven by broadband expansion and infrastructure modernization, Virginia 811 is taking proactive steps to strengthen support for the 811 process and the stakeholders who depend on it.To help address the unprecedented increase in locate requests—particularly in rural areas—Virginia 811 has established two new Broadband Support Specialist positions. The roles are supported by a partnership between the Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) and Virginia 811 under the federal Broadband, Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program , which is administered in Virginia by DHCD. These specialists, Anita Scott and Roy Lax, are dedicated to assisting fiber providers, excavators, and utility operators working on Virginia Telecommunications Initiative (VATI)-funded broadband expansion projects.“Virginia has seen record-high excavation activity over the past five years,” said B. Scott Crawford, President and CEO of Virginia 811. “By adding these two Broadband Support Specialists, we’re helping ensure the 811 system keeps pace with the state’s growth and remains a strong foundation for safe broadband deployment.”The specialists are already collaborating with stakeholders to:- Review and improve locate request accuracy for broadband projects.- Support excavators with best practices and compliance with the Virginia Damage Prevention Act.- Coordinate with telecommunications companies to anticipate locate needs up to six months in advance.- Communicate directly with Local Damage Prevention Committees (LDPCs) and Advisory Committees to share updates and provide on-the-ground assistance.These proactive steps demonstrate Virginia 811’s commitment to serving as a partner in Virginia’s broadband future, ensuring that the expansion of high-speed internet access happens safely and efficiently.Stakeholders involved in VATI-funded broadband projects can reach the Broadband Support Specialists directly at BroadbandSupport@VA811.com.About Virginia 811Virginia 811 is a not-for-profit organization created by Virginia’s utilities to protect their underground facilities. Virginia 811 is dedicated to preventing damage to underground utilities and promoting safety in excavation. They provide a vital service by facilitating the communication between excavators and locators. Virginia 811 operates a 24/7 contact center, receives locate requests, and dispatches notifications to utility operators across the state.

