Virginia 811 Launches Mobile Learning Center to Teach Kids Safe Digging

The Dig Smart Mobile Learning Center trailer brings hands-on 811 safety lessons to schools and community events across Virginia. Children explore the interactive activity wall inside Virginia 811’s Dig Smart Mobile Learning Center, learning how to dig safely. The back wall of Virginia 811’s Dig Smart Mobile Learning Center features a detailed cutaway of underground utility lines to teach safe digging.

New mobile unit delivers hands-on 811 safety education to children at schools and community events across Virginia.

The Dig Smart Mobile Learning Center sparks curiosity and teaches kids to always contact 811 before digging.” — Scott Crawford, President & CEO, Virginia 811

ROANOKE, VA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Virginia 811 Launches Dig Smart Mobile Learning Center to Teach Kids Safe DiggingMobile unit brings hands-on 811 safety lessons to schools and community events statewideVirginia 811 has launched the Dig Smart Mobile Learning Center, a first-of-its-kind mobile educational unit that teaches children and young learners the importance of contacting 811 before digging.Made possible in part through the generous support of Columbia Gas of Virginia, the Learning Center brings the world of underground utilities to life - helping students understand how to stay safe and protect the essential services beneath their feet.Created with colorful displays, hands-on activities, and age-appropriate learning modules, the Learning Center introduces students to how underground utility lines work, why they matter, and what can happen if someone digs without checking for them first. Through fun demonstrations and multimedia storytelling, children learn the most important takeaway: always contact 811 before you dig “Reaching young learners is one of the most powerful ways we can build a safer future,” said Scott Crawford, President & CEO of Virginia 811. “When children understand how utilities work and why contacting 811 matters, they carry that knowledge into adulthood - and often share it with their families. The Dig Smart Mobile Learning Center helps us spark that curiosity early. We are grateful to Columbia Gas of Virginia for partnering with us to make this vision a reality, and we also want to recognize GAC Enterprises for their thoughtful support, which reflects the collaborative spirit that makes initiatives like this possible.”"We are thrilled to partner with Virginia 811 on this fantastic initiative," said Columbia Gas of Virginia Vice President of Gas Operations Aaron Boeke. "The importance of safe digging is one of the most significant safety messages we share all year-round, and this Learning Center provides a great opportunity to start educating our young people about the safe digging process at an early stage."Launched statewide in 2026, the Learning Center travels to schools, community festivals, youth programs, STEM events, fairs, and family days across the Commonwealth. Each visit helps plant the seeds of safety awareness and encourages kids to become “damage prevention ambassadors” in their homes and neighborhoods.Highlights of the Mobile Learning Center include:• Interactive zones designed for elementary learners• A child-friendly walkthrough of how locate requests work• Animations explaining safe digging in simple terms• Hands-on displays showing what’s buried underground• Games that reward “Dig Smart” decision-makingBy bringing education directly to children and their communities, Virginia 811 - with the support of its partners - is investing in a long-term culture of safety that helps protect people and essential services for generations to come.Organizations interested in hosting the Dig Smart Mobile Learning Center can submit a request through the Virginia 811 website. Learn more at www.VA811.com/Dig-Smart-Mobile-Learning-Center/

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