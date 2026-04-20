Community-based giving supports 40 organizations across Ohio

More than $27,000 in Q1 contributions supports local nonprofits across Ohio communities

We believe strong communities create strong futures, and we’re proud to invest in organizations and initiatives that make a meaningful difference close to home.” — Dian Franks, marketing manager at The Union Bank Co.

COLUMBUS GROVE, OH, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Union Bank Company (UBC) is proud to announce its continued commitment to the communities it serves, contributing $27,445 to 40 local organizations during the first quarter of 2026.As a community bank with deep roots across Ohio, The Union Bank Company remains focused on reinvesting in the same neighborhoods where its customers and employees live and work. Through charitable giving, local partnerships, and support of small businesses, UBC continues to play an active role in strengthening local economies and improving the quality of life.“Supporting our communities isn’t something we do occasionally; it’s part of who we are,” said Dian Franks, marketing manager at The Union Bank Co. “We believe strong communities create strong futures, and we’re proud to invest in organizations and initiatives that make a meaningful difference close to home.”Organizations supported in the first quarter include Hope Hollow , which provides hospitality and support to cancer patients and their families, a cause the bank has proudly supported for many years. Contributions also benefited several local food pantries and multiple Habitat for Humanity chapters across the regions The Union Bank Company serves, among others. Together, these partnerships reflect a commitment to addressing a broad range of community needs, from housing and economic development to essential support services.In addition to financial contributions, The Union Bank Company actively supports local businesses and community initiatives through volunteerism, sponsorships, and ongoing engagement. By prioritizing local investment, UBC helps ensure that the communities it serves continue to grow and thrive.For more information, visit https://www.theubank.com/ or follow @TheUnionBankCompany.

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