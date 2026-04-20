Second Amendment Defenders Call for Action in Raleigh on April 21st

Grass Roots North Carolina (GRNC) is devoted to educating the public about trends which abridge the freedoms guaranteed by the Bill of Rights. The Libertarian Party of North Carolina is the leading alternative party for unaffiliated and independent minded voters.

Lawmakers are Poised to Protect Constitutional Rights with Senate Bill 50, Freedom to Carry NC

We will be walking the halls, meeting with legislators face-to-face, and making crystal clear that the law-abiding gun owners of North Carolina are willing to show up.” — Grass Roots North Carolina, a citizens' advocacy group

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grass Roots North Carolina (GRNC), a not-for-profit focused on outreach and education about Americans' constitutional rights, issued a call to meet with lawmakers on Tuesday, April 21. They want the NC House of Representatives to cast an override vote on Senate Bill 50 (SB 50), Freedom to Carry NC.SB 50 originally passed the NC House in 2025 by a vote of 59 to 48. After a gubernatorial veto in June, it was promptly overridden by the NC Senate in July. However, to complete the veto override, the NC House requires 72 members to vote in favor. In a recent article , NC Insider/State Affairs reporter Avi Bajpai identified several voters who are needed to pass the bill. The GRNC wants to demonstrate support for these lawmakers and communicate with others who have yet to decide their vote on the bill.According to Bajpai, GRNC president Paul Valone said that even if Republicans fail to defeat Stein’s veto, longtime backers of the legislation want it to receive a floor vote in the state House of Representatives.SB 50 is similar to laws passed in 29 other states, and already a clear majority in the North Carolina legislature has voted in favor.GRNC sent out a call for action: " GRASSROOTS NC IS MOBILIZING — AND WE NEED YOU IN RALEIGH ON APRIL 21st. " They say: "We will be walking the halls, meeting with legislators face to face, and making crystal clear that the law-abiding gun owners of North Carolina are willing to show up, stand up, and speak up."GRNC asks supporters who will show up at the NC General Assembly legislative building in Raleigh on April 21 to send them an email in advance to: DirectorOfDevelopment@GRNC.org.Current lawUnder current law, North Carolina requires individuals over age 21 to complete a firearms safety training course and pass a background check before they are issued a permit for concealed carry. Then the permit must be renewed every 5 years. Over 235,000 such permit applications were filed from 2021 to 2022, according to a notice from the NC General Assembly.Opponents of SB 50 cite concerns about the age limit and removal of the training requirement for permits.For proponents, it is a liberty issue. They say: "SB 50 affirms what the Second Amendment already guarantees — that law-abiding North Carolinians do not need government permission to exercise a [constitutional] right."Opponents point to places like Massachusetts, where restrictive gun laws correlate with lower incidents of gun violence.Proponents point to places like China, where restrictive gun laws correlate with authoritarian government and lack of individual freedoms.Rob Yates, communications director for the Libertarian Party of North Carolina (LPNC), plans to lead a contingent to the Raleigh event on April 21. "We will bring energy and attention opposing government efforts to restrict our constitutional rights."Our country is threatened by an authoritarian class of progressive activists who would use the force of government to restrict the liberties of others."Yates cites the conceal carry issue as a political flashpoint where there is a large and vocal segment of the population willing to draw the line against government oppression."Libertarians," he adds, "see this as one of many areas where people need to push back against government overreach. The same applies to laws that restrict bodily autonomy, freedom of association, property rights, and other areas where the government has shifted from protecting our rights to restricting them."If you want to support SB 50 but cannot attend to event on April 21, the LPNC provides this link on alternatives for you

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