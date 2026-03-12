Libertarian Convention March 27 - 29 Welcomes Independent-Minded Voters to Lake Lure

Liberty Rising celebrates 50 years as North Carolina's leading alternative political party. Jo Jorgensen is a teacher at Clemson University and was the 2020 Libertarian Presidential candidate

The convention themed "Liberty Rising" celebrates 50 years as the strongest political alternative for independent voters

This convention will appeal to all types of voters. Our speakers reflect the range of ideas that independent-minded voters have had since the founding of this nation 250 years ago.” — Rob Yates, LPNC Communications Director

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Libertarian Party of North Carolina (LPNC) celebrates 50 years of support for freedom at their upcoming convention in Lake Lure, running from March 27 to 29. The convention theme is "Liberty Rising," which according to Communications Director Rob Yates "brings together the values of the Libertarian Party with the rising tide of independent voters looking for better choices on the ballot."Headlining the event is Jo Jorgensen, who teaches at Clemson University and was the Libertarian Party candidate for president in 2020. Entertainment includes the online sensation game show Are You Smarter Than A Politician which will be broadcast live on Friday evening. The LPNC website has complete information on the event, including a full list of convention speakers and entertainment While there are about 50,000 registered Libertarians, more than 170,000 North Carolinians voted for Libertarian Candidates in the 2024 election. Yates notes: "this convention will appeal to all types of voters. Our speakers reflect the range of ideas that independent-minded voters have had since the founding of this nation 250 years ago."During the day Saturday, there will be business sessions geared primarily to the Party insiders and activists. While anyone may attend, discussion and voting may be limited to registered delegates. Sunday will include a workshop for political candidates. "But the venue, activities, and schedule are set up for whatever level of participation each attendee choses," according to Yates.Voters looking for a better wayYates says the broad appeal of third-party choices are important in a time of deep polarization and disaffection among voters. He points to Toxic Polarization Data published by the group listenfirstproject.org."People are looking for a better way forward in politics. Our convention is going to highlight the importance of protecting civil liberties, reducing the money and power that is concentrated in and corrupts government, and making sure military power is used only for self-defense."For those interested in what the future might hold for the national Libertarian Party (LP), during lunch on Saturday, March 28, the convention will host a debate among three of the candidates for Libertarian National Committee Chair.More detailsOther convention speakers include:Christine Villaverde previously served as Emergency Manager for North Carolina's Judicial Branch and as a member of North Carolina's statewide Emergency Response Team. As a former law enforcement officer, she understands that our Constitution protects our liberties and that law and order are essential. Her work has deepened her commitment to defending property rights and upholding federalist principles that preserve state sovereignty and local control.Dr. Dan Eichenbaum currently serves as the Chairman of the Board of Commissioners, Cherokee County, North Carolina. In 2010, Dr. Dan founded DrDansFreedomForum.com, a website focused on advancing the constitutional principles of limited government, individual freedom, personal responsibility, fiscal restraint, private property rights, and the free market system as the basis for economic opportunity.David Ulmer is an activist and former Wake LP chair. He will discuss how Libertarians can help build thriving, financially stable communities by creating opportunity, expanding freedom, strengthening property rights, reducing dependence, and avoiding debt that burdens future generations.Legendary Liberty warrior Cara Schulz will share her experiences running successful campaigns, as a candidate and in support. Cara is a veteran political strategist and three-term Burnsville, Minnesota City Council Member, offering a unique blend of national campaign infrastructure expertise and proven local policy victories.A full agenda and information on how to attend all or a part of the event can be found at https://www.lpnc.org/

