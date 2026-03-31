Libertarian Leaders Meet in North Carolina to Push Back on Government Overreach

The Liberty Rising logo illustrates that the effort to reclaim civil liberties from government overreach has just begun. 2020 Libertarian Presidential candidate Jo Jorgensen spoke for principled pragmatism in the fight against government overreach. Rob Yates, LPNC Convention Chair, introduces the keynote address. Susan Hogarth is awarded for putting her own liberty at risk in the cause of defending the liberty of all. 2026 election candidates Jonathan Miller, Matthew Kordon, Matthew Clements, Shannon Bray, Brad Hessell, Lucas Jones, Angela Humphries, and Maad Abu-Ghazalah.

The Libertarian Party of North Carolina's 50th Anniversary Convention Featured Candidates and Leaders in the Struggle for Liberty and Freedom.

Liberty rising is not a platitude, and freedom is something we have to fight for every day in every aspect of our lives.” — LPNC Communications Director and Convention Committee Chair Rob Yates

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Libertarian Party of North Carolina (LPNC) held its 50th anniversary convention this past weekend, March 27-29, in Lake Lure, NC.LPNC Communications Director and Convention Committee Chair Rob Yates called it a success on many levels. He said "Attendance was way up, speakers from across the country addressed the membership, and we had training, entertainment, and great interactions."The keynote speaker was Jo Jorgensen, the 2020 Libertarian Party presidential candidate. She spoke about being principled and pragmatic in pursuing political objectives. She gave examples and contrasted this to those who are unprincipled and only seek power. She said the latter is a chronic problem in our current political environment.Continue on the theme of Liberty Rising were speakers JP Cortez of the Sound Money Defense League. Former NC House candidate Christine Villaverde spoke on the encroachment of the federal government. Freedom Forum Radio’s Dr. Dan Eichenbaum addressed political action. Former NC House candidate David Ulmer discussed funding models for local government.The convention featured a live episode of the popular online game show Are You Smarter Than A Politician with contestants from the LPNC. This show uses an interactive forum to entertain and educate about government overreach. It streams on YouTube and is produced by the team at Freedomuncut.com Other highlights included a candidate training by Minnesota councilwoman Cara Schulz, a midnight polar plunge to raise money for good causes, and several other entertainment, networking, and training options.The event was held at the historic Lake Lure Inn.“After what happened to Western North Carolina with Hurricane Helene, we wanted to do what we could to help out,” said LPNC Chair Ryan Brown. “Our theme is ‘Liberty Rising’ and it parallels the rebuild the people of Western North Carolina are going through. The spirit of North Carolina is as strong as the spirit of Liberty in the people of this state, and we are just really honored to be a part of it.”“I honestly didn’t know what to expect with this event,” said Christen Hurse, Director of Sales and Events for the Lake Lure Inn. “We couldn’t be happier though. Just seeing an event of this size in an area that desperately needs business to pick up is such a positive thing."Everyone at the LPNC has been fun and friendly. I have made a few new friends myself, and everyone here at the Inn is so thankful to have them here. This is a truly unique event, and we are looking forward to doing more in the future.”This was an important political event for the LPNC. Chair Brown explained: "The two major parties make it very difficult for independent voters to get any choices on their ballots. They keep unaffiliated voters off of the State Board of Elections, even while unaffiliated voters outnumber both Republicans and Democrats."They make it near impossible for independent candidates to run for office. A vital role of the Libertarian Party is to field candidates (over 30 this election cycle) to represent voters who reject the broken politics of the dominant two-party system."Business at the annual state convention included electing delegates for the Libertarian National Convention, selecting a new Judicial Committee, adopting platform amendments, and one bylaw change. The first full day of the convention opened with a video commemorating all of the LPNC’s achievements over the last 50 years.“We have come a long way in half a decade,” said LPNC Communications Director and Convention Committee Chair Rob Yates. “If we want to know where we’re going, we have to know where we came from, and this event is the perfect balance of celebrating the past and focusing on the future. Liberty rising is not a platitude, and freedom is something we have to fight for every day in every aspect of our lives. That’s what we’re here to do.”Brad Hessel, candidate for N.C. Senate District 18, pointed out how the voices of independent voters can be manipulated and suppressed. He said that most polling and reporting on the 2026 election for the U.S. Senate in North Carolina completely excludes the popular third party option.Hessel says: “In 2020, Libertarian Shannon Bray —who is running again in 2026—received 3% of the vote, nearly twice as much as the difference between Republican Tillis (who won again) and Democrat Cal Cunningham.” Hessel says it is at best misleading for polling and news organizations to exclude Libertarian Shannon Bray.There are nearly 50,000 registered Libertarians in the state of North Carolina. Next to the Democratic and Republican parties, the LPNC is the biggest option for independent voters.“For those who object to the expansion of government into every aspect of our lives, for those who object to the enormous federal debt that will impoverish or bankrupt our children, and for those who are persecuted for victimless crimes or for exercising their natural rights, the libertarian party welcomes you. Find out more at https://www.lpnc.org .” Yates tells us.

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