Konstrukt’s Omakase Player Powers Native Open-Source Player for Time Addressable Media Store

Omakase Player by Konstrukt, the industry’s first open-source JavaScript framework for building frame-accurate experiences on the web

Frame Accurate Media Player Supports TAMS Adoption for Live and Near-Live Cloud Workflows

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Konstrukt, a technology and engineering firm specializing in media supply chain solutions, today announced that its open-source Omakase Player now enables native integration and playback for the Time Addressable Media Store (TAMS) framework. Omakase Player is a core component of the TAMS Tools UI, delivering a high-performance, frame-accurate viewing experience for cloud-native media workflows.The TAMS Industry ImpactThe announcement comes as TAMS, an open-source API specification based on a practical implementation of Time Addressable Media principles developed by BBC Research & Development, is well-positioned to accelerate live and near-live cloud migrations and will be on full display at the NAB Show 2026. With native TAMS support, Omakase Player removes the technical friction of custom player development, enabling operators to realize the speed and cost efficiencies of TAMS-enabled workflows.Bridging the Professional Playback GapRecognizing a gap in existing browser-based solutions for professional media playback, Konstrukt developed Omakase Player, the industry’s first open-source JavaScript framework for building frame-accurate experiences on the web. By bridging this gap, Omakase Player offers an enterprise-ready player that ensures synchronization of video, audio, subtitles, and rich temporal metadata.The integrated solution will be featured on the AWS booth in the West Hall #W1701 during NAB 2026. The TAMS API and Tools with Omakase Player are available to the developer community on GitHub: https://timeaddressablemediastore.org/resources About KonstruktKonstrukt is a technology and engineering firm specializing in media supply chain solutions for distribution and monetization. Our team solves the industry’s most difficult technical and operational challenges, from global direct‑to‑consumer (D2C) streaming launches and cloud‑native media supply chains to the development of Omakase Player, an open‑source, frame‑accurate professional video player. Since 2011, we have partnered with global media companies to provide actionable technology strategy and the hands-on engineering required to launch and scale complex video services. For more information, visit: www.bykonstrukt.com

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