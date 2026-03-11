BNS, Inc. Announces Global Expansion to Help Telecom and Data Center Operators Modernize Faster

Bold New Solutions logo

BNS Expansion Brings Proven IT Asset Disposition (ITAD), Consulting, and Software Development Capabilities to Europe and Latin America

Our ITAD model helps organizations stay compliant while unlocking capital from retired infrastructure and reinvesting it into next-generation networks.” — Jon Billow, CEO of BNS Networks

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BNS, Inc. , a strategic business, technology, and engineering services company that brings diverse expertise to solve complex challenges, today announced the global expansion of its BNS Networks and BNS Consulting services across Europe and Latin America. The move gives telecommunications providers and data center operators new ways to securely retire infrastructure, recover asset value, and scale technical resources without adding fixed costs.With dedicated sales and consulting resources now operating in Norway, Germany, France, Italy, and Latin America, BNS is bringing its proven IT Asset Disposition (ITAD), compliance-driven asset recovery, technical consulting, and software development services to these key regions. These capabilities are designed to help customers respond to AI-driven infrastructure refresh cycles and increasingly strict data and sustainability requirements.“Many of our customers already operate globally, so this is a natural evolution for us,” said Lu Bolden, CEO of BNS, Inc. “We’re bringing local expertise and proven service models to Europe and Latin America that help organizations modernize infrastructure faster without increasing risk or cost.”Through BNS Networks, customers gain access to end-to-end ITAD services designed for highly regulated environments, including:● Secure data destruction aligned with GDPR and regional data protection requirements● Responsible recycling and sustainability-focused disposal processes● Asset value recovery through resale, reuse, or certified recycling● Flexible models that return recovered value as cash or credits toward future BNS services“Data protection and environmental regulations are tightening worldwide,” said Jon Billow, CEO of BNS Networks and CRO of BNS, Inc. “Our ITAD model helps organizations stay compliant while unlocking capital from retired infrastructure and reinvesting it into next-generation networks.”The expansion also brings BNS Consulting services across Europe and Latin America, giving operators flexible access to technical, operational, and software development expertise without long-term hiring constraints.BNS Consulting services include:● Telecom and data center strategy and execution support● Custom software development across middleware, applications, APIs, and data platforms● AI-enabled solutions designed to protect proprietary data while accelerating innovationThe global rollout follows the integration of BNS Networks into the BNS portfolio and reflects BNS’s long-standing experience supporting international telecom and data center operations.Learn more from the newly launched BNS Networks website: https://boldnew.com/networks/ About BNS, Inc.BNS (Bold New Solutions) is a strategic consulting, engineering, and technology services company built around three core strengths: Electrical distribution equipment manufacturing, electrical engineering and field services, and full lifecycle management of data center and AI infrastructure. From designing and building critical power systems to managing hyperscale and AI-ready facilities through planning, construction, operations, and decommission, BNS brings decades of hands-on expertise to help customers move from concept to execution with confidence. BNS holds certifications as a Minority-Owned Business, Veteran-Owned Small Business (VOSB) and Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).To learn more, visit www.boldnew.com

