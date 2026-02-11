BNS, Inc. Expands Partnership with NCTC to Support Members with ITAD and Network Deployment Services

Members Gain Access to Cost-Saving Field Services and a Unique ITAD Program that Turns Legacy Equipment into Capital for Network Upgrades

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BNS, Inc., a strategic business, technology, and engineering services company that brings diverse expertise to solve complex challenges, today announced an extended partnership agreement with the National Content & Technology Cooperative (NCTC) . The agreement provides NCTC members with access to BNS’s nationwide capabilities in IT Asset Disposition (ITAD), equipment installation, fiber construction, and field services, which are tailored to accelerate network builds, control costs, and extend the life of broadband and fiber networks.NCTC members benefit from best-in-class pricing and prioritized access to BNS resources, along with the flexibility to reinvest in network upgrades using equipment value recovered through BNS’s innovative ITAD model. A standout feature of the ITAD program is the ability to apply value from decommissioned or surplus equipment as credits toward new installation or construction projects, allowing members to reinvest capital back into their network infrastructure.“This new program partnership gives our members practical tools to manage network evolution more efficiently,” said Rob Smith, VP, Group Purchasing at NCTC. “By combining responsible equipment disposition with field services and construction expertise, BNS is helping members move faster, reduce costs, and maintain operational flexibility as they modernize their networks.”BNS brings decades of experience supporting broadband, fiber, cable, and critical-infrastructure providers across North America. Services, available through the NCTC partnership, include:• ITAD, electronics recycling, and certified data destruction• Equipment removal, staging, and installation• Fiber and power infrastructure construction (OSP/ISP)• Network audits, decommissions, and facility clean-outs• Nationwide field services and project support“We’re excited to expand our relationship with NCTC and provide members with a turnkey services program that aligns with real-world deployment challenges,” said Jon Billow, CEO of BNS Networks and CRO of BNS, Inc. “Our goal is to help operators remain competitive by leveraging existing assets, maintaining aggressive deployment schedules, and delivering projects on time and on budget, without compromising quality or compliance.”Current and prospective NCTC members can access BNS services by working with their NCTC representative or by visiting booth #212 at the Winter Educational Conference , Feb 16-18.About the National Content & Technology CooperativeThe National Content & Technology Cooperative (NCTC) is a Kansas-based, not-for-profit corporation comprised of more than 650 independent broadband and cable operators serving one-third of the connected households in all 50 United States and territories. The NCTC negotiates content, connectivity, and technology solutions for its member companies that create operational efficiencies, new products, and revenue streams for sustainable growth. For more information, visit: https://www.nctconline.org/ About BNSBNS is a diverse strategic business, technology and engineering services company that helps customers solve their most complex critical infrastructure challenges across the telecom, media, entertainment, utilities, and government markets. Our real-world expertise, unbiased perspectives, and strategic guidance results in tailored solutions delivered on-time and on-budget. BNS holds certifications as a Minority-Owned Business, Veteran-Owned Small Business (VOSB) and Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).To help validate strategic approaches for your pivotal projects, visit www.boldnew.com

