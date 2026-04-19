​​SDS Manager Expands Focus on Digital Solutions for SDS Compliance Workflows

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companies that manufacture or distribute chemical products must comply with detailed documentation requirements designed to protect workers and ensure the safe transportation of hazardous materials.

These include safety data sheets (SDS), which are documents that provide information about chemical hazards, safe handling procedures, exposure risks, and emergency response measures. They are required under international frameworks such as the Globally Harmonized System (GHS), as well as regional regulations including the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) Hazard Communication Standard and the European Union’s CLP Regulation.

For many manufacturers, preparing and maintaining SDSs can be a complex process.

Organizations that manage large chemical product portfolios may maintain hundreds or thousands of SDSs across different languages and regulatory jurisdictions. When chemical formulations change or regulatory standards are updated, compliance teams must revise existing documentation to ensure accuracy.

Technology providers are increasingly developing tools to help automate these workflows.

One example is ExactSDS, a software platform developed by SDS Manager. The platform is designed to help organizations streamline the process of creating regulatory-compliant SDS documents by converting chemical composition data into structured safety documentation aligned with international regulatory frameworks.

Instead of drafting safety data sheets manually, users can input chemical information into the system, which then organizes the data according to regulatory standards.

“Many companies still rely on spreadsheets or legacy templates when preparing safety data sheets,” claimed Zahir Hasan, COO, SDS Manager. “Automation can help organizations reduce administrative workload while maintaining consistent compliance formatting.”

Industry observers note that as supply chains expand globally, maintaining accurate safety documentation has become increasingly important.

Regulatory authorities often require SDSs to be updated when hazard classifications change or new safety guidance becomes available. Digital platforms that centralize chemical data and automate document preparation may help organizations respond more quickly to these regulatory updates.

The adoption of automation tools reflects broader trends in industrial software, where companies are using digital platforms to manage regulatory processes and reduce operational risk.

As chemical safety regulations continue to evolve, organizations across manufacturing sectors are exploring technology solutions that help maintain accurate safety documentation while supporting workplace and environmental safety standards.

https://sdsmanager.com/sds-authoring/

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