Sushi Express Runs Islandwide Collectibles Campaign with Custom Plush and Gachapon Charm Designed by DTC World

SG, SINGAPORE, May 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Singapore creative merchandising agency designed the full collectibles range for the campaign — custom plush, gachapon charms, and licensed character merchandise produced end to end for one of Singapore’s largest conveyor belt sushi chains.

From 13 April to 7 June 2026, Sushi Express ran a limited-edition collectibles campaign across nearly 40 outlets islandwide, built around The Powerpuff Girls. The campaign was structured not as a conventional gift-with-purchase promotion but as a layered participation mechanic: a stamp card system drove diners to return and visit multiple outlets, gachapon units distributed keycharm collectibles, a claw machine activation appeared at selected locations, and a weekly prize draw offered an oversized plush as the campaign's centrepiece reward. DTC World Corporation, the Singapore-based creative merchandising agency, designed and produced the full collectibles range and managed execution from concept to in-hand delivery.

The merchandise range comprised four formats. Keychain plushies of Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup — each character holding a sushi piece — were available in three designs as a purchase-with-purchase item. Keycharms in five designs featuring the characters alongside Sushi Express sushi pieces were distributed through gachapon units. A flight tag keychain was offered as a further PWP tier available at point of sale, and the oversized plush served as the campaign's top-tier reward through the weekly draw and claw machine placements. All designs were custom-created for the campaign: the characters were reimagined in Sushi Express-themed outfits with sushi-holding poses, developed within the requirements of the licensed character merchandise arrangement rather than drawn from existing off-the-shelf assets.

DTC World’s contribution began with the merchandise concept — proposing the character formats, the collectible range structure, and the custom design direction. Sushi Express then built the campaign participation mechanics around that concept: the stamp card system, the gachapon redemption format, the claw machine activation, and the weekly prize draw. The result was a six-week F&B campaign with multiple engagement surfaces, each format drawing on the collectibility and visual appeal of the merchandise itself to drive consumer behaviour. This is what creative merchandising makes possible: merchandise designed with enough appeal that clients can build participation systems around it.

DTC World managed the custom plush design and production process end to end, including concept development, three-dimensional character adaptation, production coordination, and delivery across Sushi Express and 争鲜 gogo outlets islandwide in Singapore. The campaign ran from 13 April to 7 June 2026 across nearly 40 locations.

“The stamp card, the gachapon, the oversized draw prize — those mechanics work because consumers actually want the collectibles at the end of them. Our role is to design merchandise that gives clients something worth building a campaign around, and then execute it reliably from concept to in-hand delivery. That’s what creative merchandising means in practice,” said Jason Cheng, Managing Director of DTC World Corporation.

DTC World Corporation is a Singapore-headquartered B2B creative merchandising agency with regional offices across Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia, and China. The company serves more than 900 brand clients, including Heineken, Colgate, Red Bull, Nestlé, Unilever, Netflix, and Shopee, across FMCG, F&B, retail, and financial services. DTC World holds EcoVadis Platinum certification, placing it in the top one per cent of companies globally for sustainability performance.

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