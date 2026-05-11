96M Expands Digital Sports Entertainment Presence in Malaysia and Singapore Ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

KUALA LUMPUR, SINGAPORE, May 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As anticipation builds for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, digital engagement among football fans across Southeast Asia continues to rise. Sports entertainment platform 96M announced the expansion of its regional initiatives in Malaysia and Singapore, with a focus on localized user experiences, mobile accessibility, and football-related digital content.

The company stated that its regional strategy includes enhanced multilingual support, locally preferred payment integrations, and customer assistance tailored to users in both markets. According to 96M, the platform has seen increased interest from football audiences seeking real-time match information and interactive sports content ahead of the upcoming tournament.

A spokesperson for 96M said the company’s long-term focus is centered on platform reliability, user security, and regional accessibility.

“The World Cup is expected to generate significant digital activity across Southeast Asia,” the spokesperson said. “Our goal is to provide football fans with a platform experience designed specifically for users in Malaysia and Singapore.”

To support the tournament period, 96M has launched a dedicated football information hub featuring match schedules, team statistics, player analytics, and tournament tracking tools optimized for mobile users.

The company also highlighted its emphasis on responsible digital entertainment practices, including user account controls, activity management features, and access to support resources.

Industry analysts expect the 2026 FIFA World Cup to drive increased online engagement across the region, particularly as the expanded tournament format introduces broader international participation and greater audience reach.

96M said it plans to continue investing in regional product development and localized digital experiences beyond the World Cup period.

About 96M

96M is a digital sports entertainment platform operating in Southeast Asia. The company provides sports-related content, match insights, and interactive football engagement tools for users across the region.

For more information, visit: www.96mworldcup.com



Gaming Platform: https://www.96mas.com/

Brand Center: https://the96m.com/

96M is committed to responsible entertainment. Users are encouraged to engage with the platform in a manner that is enjoyable and within their personal means.

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