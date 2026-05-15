96M Reports on FIFA World Cup 2026 as Global Football Attention Builds

KUALA LUMPUR, SINGAPORE, May 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to begin on June 11 across the United States, Canada and Mexico, marking the largest expansion in tournament history and generating significant global attention ahead of kickoff.

The upcoming edition will become the first FIFA World Cup to feature 48 national teams, expanding from the previous 32-team format. A total of 104 matches are scheduled to take place across 16 host cities throughout North America.

Football organizations, media platforms and fans across Southeast Asia are closely following preparations for the tournament, which is expected to deliver increased international viewership and broader participation from emerging football regions.

According to the 96M Sports Team, the expanded format is likely to create more competitive group-stage fixtures and additional opportunities for nations outside traditional football powers to advance deeper into the competition.

Several established football nations, including France, Spain, Argentina, Brazil, England, Germany and Portugal, are expected to attract major global attention heading into the tournament due to their recent international performances and experienced squads.

At the same time, countries such as Japan, Morocco, Colombia and Norway are being widely discussed among football audiences following strong qualification campaigns and recent international results.

Record Asian Representation Draws Regional Attention

FIFA World Cup 2026 will also feature the highest number of Asian Football Confederation (AFC) representatives in tournament history.

Japan, South Korea, Australia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Uzbekistan have all secured qualification, reflecting the continued growth of football across Asia and increasing competitiveness within the region.

The tournament is expected to generate strong fan engagement throughout Malaysia, Singapore and the broader Southeast Asian market, where football remains one of the region’s most followed global sports.

“World Cup 2026 represents an important moment for international football due to its expanded format and wider global participation,” the 96M Sports Team stated. “The increased presence of Asian nations is expected to create strong regional interest throughout the tournament.”

Messi and Ronaldo Expected to Remain Key Storylines

The 2026 competition is also expected to attract attention as what could be the final FIFA World Cup appearances for Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Both players remain among football’s most recognizable global figures and continue to play central roles for Argentina and Portugal heading into the tournament.

FIFA World Cup 2026 is expected to become one of the most commercially significant and globally viewed sporting events of the decade, with worldwide audiences anticipated across television, streaming and digital platforms.

About 96M

96M is a sports and entertainment platform serving audiences across Southeast Asia, including Malaysia and Singapore. Through its sports content division, the platform publishes football coverage, tournament analysis, match insights and fan-focused sports content tied to major international sporting events. For more World Cup analysis and content, visit 96M.



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