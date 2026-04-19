Matrix Unveils Sidevine: AI Data Fabric & Intelligence Layer Designed to Eliminate Manual Entry Tax & Unlock Raw Data

Mark Gorman, CEO, Matrix Solutions

Sidevine, an AI-powered platform, helps organizations extract, organize, and use data trapped in documents and other unstructured files.

Our team engineered this Data Fabric to automate in minutes what used to take months, replacing passive storage with active, AI-driven auditing and risk discovery.” — Mark Gorman, CEO, Matrix Solutions

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Matrix Solutions , the media industry’s leading provider of revenue management and CRM solutions, today announced the official launch of Sidevine, an AI-powered platform that helps organizations extract, organize, and use data trapped in documents and other unstructured files. Designed to work with existing systems, Sidevine gives teams a faster, more efficient way to access critical information without replacing the tools they already use.Built to address the challenge of fragmented information across contracts, invoices, records, and other business documents, Sidevine automates the connection, extraction, and analysis of data from multiple file types. By reducing manual entry and repetitive review processes, the platform helps organizations save time, improve accuracy, and redirect skilled teams toward higher-value work.A key differentiator is Sidevine’s transparency. Rather than functioning as a closed system, the platform includes an interactive evidence layer that allows users to trace extracted data back to its original source. This added visibility supports stronger oversight, auditability, and confidence in the information being used across the business.“Sidevine moves us past the era of manual document processing by transforming a 'black hole' of files into a strategic asset,” stated Mark Gorman, CEO of Matrix. “Our team engineered this Data Fabric to automate in minutes what used to take months, replacing passive storage with active, AI-driven auditing and risk discovery.”The Four Pillars of Sidevine Innovation:The Intelligence Layer (Strategic): Uses Sentiment & Keyword Discovery to warn leadership of risks before they impact the bottom line.The ROI Engine (Financial): Replaces manual entry with 90% automated AI extraction, redirecting thousands of hours toward high-value tasks.The Integration Engine (Technical): A modular brain that connects seamlessly to existing ERP, CRM, and SharePoint environments via an API-first design.The Security Vault (Compliance): Offers containerized hosting to ensure 100% data sovereignty, keeping sensitive information out of public AI clouds.Vertical Versatility: From Legal to Logistics Sidevine’s impact spans multiple sectors. In Legal, it serves as an automated contract auditor; in Real Estate, it extracts complex lease escalations in hours rather than weeks; and in Media, it acts as a Rights Radar for managing talent and licensing carve-outs.Partner & Reseller Opportunities In addition to direct enterprise sales, Sidevine is opening a Consultant & Integrator Partner Program. This allows tech consultants to white-label Sidevine’s AI capabilities, offering their clients world-class document extraction under their own brand while moving from one-off fees to high-margin recurring revenue.For more information, contact Matrix Solutions at bhetrick@matrixformedia.com.About Matrix SolutionsMatrix Solutions is a leading technology company that provides the media industry with its expert-level revenue management and CRM platform, Monarch. Matrix Solutions’ proprietary systems help all media organizations spanning networks, O&O groups, large national broadcasters, and regional stations to manage their advertising revenue more effectively through data normalization, automation, and advanced analytics.

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