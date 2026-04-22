Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,002 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 458,046 in the last 365 days.

Forward Edge-AI Appoints Brad Vier as Chief Technology Officer to Lead Next Generation Solutions

Forward Edge-AI Appoints Brad Vier as CTO

Brad brings a rare combination of deep engineering expertise and proven ability to scale advanced technologies into production. We are fortunate to have him lead our team.”
— Eric Adolphe, CEO

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forward Edge-AI today announced the appointment of Brad Vier as Chief Technology Officer, strengthening the company’s leadership team as it accelerates development and deployment of advanced technologies supporting national security and allied missions.

Brad Vier brings nearly thirty years of experience in global product engineering, architecture, and manufacturing operations. His career includes senior leadership roles at Dell Technologies, where he led large scale engineering organizations responsible for delivering high performance computing platforms across a multibillion dollar portfolio. His background spans hardware and software integration, supply chain optimization, and rapid scaling of complex systems from concept through full rate production.

In his role as Chief Technology Officer, Brad will lead Forward Edge-AI’s technology strategy and execution across a portfolio that includes artificial intelligence driven post quantum cryptography, electronic warfare systems, CBRN technologies, low probability of detection communications, adaptive beamforming, RF deception, and agentic AI. His leadership will focus on advancing these capabilities from prototype to deployable systems aligned national security and public safety priorities and emerging operational requirements.

Brad’s appointment supports Forward Edge-AI’s ongoing growth and commitment to delivering resilient, secure, and scalable solutions that address evolving threats across contested and complex environments. His experience building high performing teams and driving innovation across global organizations positions the company for continued success in both defense and commercial markets.

Julia Wilson-Williams
Sparkpr
+1 210.797.1255
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Forward Edge-AI Appoints Brad Vier as Chief Technology Officer to Lead Next Generation Solutions

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Electronics Industry, Military Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.