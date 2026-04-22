Forward Edge-AI Appoints Brad Vier as Chief Technology Officer to Lead Next Generation Solutions

Forward Edge-AI Appoints Brad Vier as CTO

Brad brings a rare combination of deep engineering expertise and proven ability to scale advanced technologies into production. We are fortunate to have him lead our team.” — Eric Adolphe, CEO

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forward Edge-AI today announced the appointment of Brad Vier as Chief Technology Officer, strengthening the company’s leadership team as it accelerates development and deployment of advanced technologies supporting national security and allied missions.

Brad Vier brings nearly thirty years of experience in global product engineering, architecture, and manufacturing operations. His career includes senior leadership roles at Dell Technologies, where he led large scale engineering organizations responsible for delivering high performance computing platforms across a multibillion dollar portfolio. His background spans hardware and software integration, supply chain optimization, and rapid scaling of complex systems from concept through full rate production.

In his role as Chief Technology Officer, Brad will lead Forward Edge-AI’s technology strategy and execution across a portfolio that includes artificial intelligence driven post quantum cryptography, electronic warfare systems, CBRN technologies, low probability of detection communications, adaptive beamforming, RF deception, and agentic AI. His leadership will focus on advancing these capabilities from prototype to deployable systems aligned national security and public safety priorities and emerging operational requirements.

Brad’s appointment supports Forward Edge-AI’s ongoing growth and commitment to delivering resilient, secure, and scalable solutions that address evolving threats across contested and complex environments. His experience building high performing teams and driving innovation across global organizations positions the company for continued success in both defense and commercial markets.



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