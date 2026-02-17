Forward Edge-AI and Angkasa-X Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance LEO Connectivity and Space Infrastructure

Agreement Advances Satellite Internet Connectivity and Space Infrastructure to Establish an ASEAN Space Economy

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forward Edge-AI, Inc. (“Forward Edge-AI”) and Angkasa-X Holdings Corp. (“Angkasa-X”) today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on business opportunities that expand space-enabled connectivity and accelerate new space infrastructure initiatives across the Indo-Pacific and ASEAN region.

Under the MOU, Forward Edge-AI will provide turnkey satellite design, manufacture, post quantum cybersecurity, and launch services, including support to secure permitting for ground- or sea-based facilities for spacecraft assembly, launch, and landing. Angkasa-X will focus on regulatory authorization, funding, provisioning, constellation management, space situational awareness, orbital adjustments, and deorbiting — alongside marketing and promotion of satellite-enabled internet access, positioning, tracking, and IoT services delivered via a LEO satellite internet constellation.

The collaboration aligns with Angkasa-X’s stated mission to establish an ASEAN space economy through its A-SEANLINK satellite constellation and improve rural connectivity using LEO satellite technology. It also builds upon Angkasa-X’s public ITU-R space filing activity associated with Angkasa-X A-SEANLINK (under Coordination stage) materials.

In addition, the parties intend to jointly promote access to the Palau Space Port for the aerospace industry and pursue additional projects (including opportunities such as “Golden Dome”) that advance space technologies and economic partnerships.

Separately, Forward Edge-AI and Angkasa-X also executed a Teaming Agreement to jointly respond to agency task orders under the SHIELD contract vehicle, with Forward Edge-AI serving as prime and Angkasa-X as a proposed subcontractor. The agreements fall within Forward Edge-AI's Space Portfolio.

About Forward Edge-AI

Forward Edge-AI, Inc. is a leader in AI-driven cybersecurity solutions and quantum-resistant technologies for defense, government, and critical infrastructure. The company’s flagship product, Isidore Quantum®, combines post-quantum encryption, AI-enabled resilience, and software-defined network control to deliver future-proof protection against emerging digital threats. Visit https://forwardedge.ai/ for more information. Forward Edge-AI, Inc. provides advanced satellite and space ing turnkey satellite design, manufacture, and launch services.

About Angkasa-X

Angkasa-X Holdings Corp., an independent satellite services-provider, is a technology and social-inclusion company focused on unity through Low Earth Orbit satellite technologies and supporting the growth of an ASEAN space economy. It operates an innovative “Satellite-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) business model to provide remote-sensing data for agriculture, mining, fishery, disaster-monitoring, green-house-gases & carbon-credit tracking and satellite-internet services for businesses and people living the rural area in the near Equatorial Zone.

Media Contacts

Julia Wilson-Williams

Sparkpr

julia.wilson@sparkpr.com

1 210-797-1255

Angkasa-X:

Dato Dr. Sean, SEAH Kok Wah,

sean@angkasa-x.com

