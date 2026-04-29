Forward Edge-AI Appoints Dionis Taveras as Senior Vice President, Sales & Channel Partners – Commercial

Forward Edge-AI Appoints Dionis Taveras as Senior Vice President, Sales & Channel Partners

Former Global Alliances Leader to Drive Scalable Commercial Growth and Strategic Partnerships

His ability to build high impact alliances and drive commercialization at scale will be instrumental to our growth.” — Eric Adolphe, CEO

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forward Edge-AI today announced the appointment of Dionis Taveras as Senior Vice President, Sales & Channel Partners, Commercial. In this role, Taveras will lead channel, reseller, OEM, and strategic partnership initiatives to accelerate market adoption of the company’s advanced cybersecurity and quantum resilient solutions.

Taveras joins Forward Edge-AI with extensive experience building and scaling global partner ecosystems and go to market strategies. Most recently, he served as Global Head of Alliances and GTM for Project Fort Zero at Dell Technologies, where he led strategic partnerships, contract negotiations, and commercialization efforts supporting Zero Trust innovation and large scale enterprise adoption.

At Forward Edge-AI, Taveras will focus on expanding commercial reach and accelerating the introduction of Isidore Quantum and other products in the company's portfolio ahead of the anticipated quantum computing inflection point. His leadership will play a critical role in scaling revenue, strengthening partner networks, and delivering secure, next generation solutions to global markets.

Taveras is recognized as a technology innovator and global partnership leader, with a strong background in networking, security, and enterprise infrastructure. His career spans engineering, solutions architecture, and executive leadership, enabling organizations to deliver secure, connected, and scalable systems.

About Forward Edge-AI

Forward Edge-AI, Inc. is a leader in AI driven cybersecurity solutions and quantum resistant technologies for defense, government, and commercial enterprises. The company delivers advanced capabilities that enable secure, resilient, and future ready digital infrastructure.

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