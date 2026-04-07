HTAG Analytics Becomes First Australian Proptech to Launch MCP Integrations with Claude and Perplexity AI

HTAG Analytics launches native MCP integrations with Claude and Perplexity, giving AI agents live access to Australian property intelligence. The HTAG Intelligence API exposes 40+ live market metrics across 6 categories including RCS scores, market cycle, supply, demand, fundamentals, and risk. Four-step MCP integration flow: ask your AI agent a suburb question, the MCP routes to HTAG, the API responds with live data, and the AI delivers actionable insight.

HTAG Analytics launches MCP connectors for Claude and Perplexity, giving AI agents live access to 40+ Australian property metrics across 5,000 suburbs.

The biggest bottleneck in property research isn't data availability — it's interpretation time. We've turned a process that took hours into a conversation that takes seconds.” — Dr Matija Djolic

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HTAG Analytics Becomes First Australian Proptech to Launch MCP Integrations with Claude and Perplexity AISydney-based property intelligence platform HTAG Analytics has become the first proptech company in Australia to deploy native Model Context Protocol (MCP) integrations with both Claude by Anthropic and Perplexity AI — enabling AI agents to query live Australian property market data directly inside user workflows.HTAG Analytics (htag.com.au), Australia's leading independent property intelligence platform, today announced the launch of the HTAG Intelligence MCP Connector — making it the first proptech business in Australia to deliver native integrations with Claude (Anthropic) and Perplexity, the two most widely adopted AI agents globally.The HTAG Intelligence MCP Connector is available immediately at developer.htagai.com.What Is the HTAG Intelligence MCP Connector?The Model Context Protocol (MCP) is an open standard that allows AI agents to connect directly to external data sources and services. By publishing an MCP-compliant server, HTAG has made its entire property intelligence dataset accessible to any compatible AI agent — no manual API calls, no copy-pasting, no separate dashboards.Users of Claude and Perplexity can now connect the HTAG Intelligence Connector and ask questions such as:"What is the market cycle stage and RCS score for Paddington QLD?""Compare stock-on-market and days-on-market trends between Ballarat North and Alfredton VIC.""Find suburbs with gross yield above 5%, low vacancy rate, and RCS Capital Growth above 70."The AI agent resolves the query in real time by calling the HTAG Intelligence API and returning structured, interpreted answers — drawing on 40+ live metrics across approximately 5,000 Australian suburbs and localities.The Data Behind the IntegrationThe HTAG Intelligence API — now powering these integrations — exposes 34 endpoints across five core categories:Market Scores & Analysis: HTAG's proprietary Relative Composite Score™ (RCS) system rates every suburb from 1–100 across Capital Growth, Cashflow, and Lower Risk dimensions, calculated from 80+ underlying metrics. The composite Overall RCS provides a single investment-grade signal.Market Cycle Intelligence: The Growth Rate Cycle (GRC) indicator reveals whether a suburb's price momentum is accelerating, decelerating, or at a turning point — critical context for timing entry. Growth Pattern Deviation (GPD) and Growth Spillover Potential (GSP) metrics quantify how a suburb is performing relative to its own historical trend and its broader Local Government Area respectively.Supply & Demand Analytics: Stock on Market (SoM), Inventory (months of supply), Days on Market (DoM), Vacancy Rate, Auction Clearance Rate, and Hold Period are all available as point-in-time snapshots and time-series trends — with both long-term and short-term regression slopes for each metric.Fundamentals & Risk: IRSAD socio-economic decile, Renter-to-Owner ratio, Economic Diversity Index (EDI), Mining & Agriculture Dominance Index (MADI), Flood Risk Index, and Bushfire Risk Index are accessible through a single endpoint call.Property Valuation: Individual property estimates, address standardisation, geocoding, environmental overlays, and demographic profiles complete the data suite.Why This Matters for Buyers Agents and Property InvestorsAustralian buyers agents and property investors have traditionally accessed property data through fragmented portals, manually compiled spreadsheets, and periodic reports. The HTAG Intelligence MCP Connector eliminates that friction entirely."The biggest bottleneck in property research isn't data availability — it's the time it takes to pull data from multiple sources, interpret it, and form a view," said Mat Djolic, Founder of HTAG Analytics. "By making the HTAG Intelligence layer natively accessible inside Claude and Perplexity, we've turned a research process that used to take hours into a conversation that takes seconds. This is what a buyers agent operating system looks like."HTAG's typical price methodology — the proprietary alternative to median price used across all endpoints — controls for compositional bias and outlier distortion by fitting data across the full historical period, prioritising accuracy for the most recent month. This makes HTAG yield calculations more current than providers relying on rolling median-to-median comparisons.Technical SpecificationsThe server exposes tools mapped to HTAG's core market endpoints including: get_market_summary, get_market_scores, get_market_cycle, get_market_supply, get_market_demand, get_market_fundamentals, get_market_risk, get_market_growth_annualised, get_property_estimates, lookup_localities, and match_brief — a natural language brief-matching tool that returns a ranked suburb shortlist from a structured investment brief.Full documentation is available at developer.htagai.com.The API Playground allows developers to test all endpoints without writing code.AvailabilityThe HTAG Intelligence MCP Connector and Developer API access is available via the HTAG Developer Portal at developer.htagai.com. MCP connector setup guides for Claude and Perplexity are obtained through dev@htag.com.auAbout HTAG AnalyticsHTAG Analytics (ACN 622 716 492) is Australia's leading independent property intelligence platform, providing suburb-level market data, composite investment scoring, and AI-powered research tools to buyers agents, property investors, and proptech developers. HTAG's dataset covers approximately 5,000 Australian suburbs across 34 API endpoints, with metrics spanning market cycles, supply and demand dynamics, fundamentals, risk, and individual property valuations. HTAG is headquartered in Sydney, New South Wales.Media Contact:Dr. Mat DjolicCEO and Co-Founder, HTAG Analyticshtag.com.audeveloper.htagai.com

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