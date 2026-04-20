Amy’s Attic Self Storage Thanks Local Chambers

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Amy's Attic Self Storage conducts its surprise thank you to local Chambers of Commerce.

HARKER HEIGHTS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amy’s Attic Self Storage managers and staff held a ‘thank you day’ to the five Chambers of Commerce supporting their stores: Belton , Harker Heights, Salado Temple and Waco. At 10:00 in the morning, members of Amy’s made a surprise visit with a small thank you gift basket for their support of the local business community.Over the years Amy’s Attic Self Storage, through its Amy in the Community efforts, has sponsored fundraisers for Belton Educational Enrichment Foundation, Foster Love, Habitat for Humanity, Hope for the Hungry, Families in Crisis, Inc., Salado Fire Department, and Operation Phantom Support among others. Bob Vamvas, Director of Operations stated, “We firmly believe our Chambers have had a critical role in communicating our efforts, and we are all very grateful for their support.”Jennifer Thompon, Senior Manager added “By joining our Chambers of Commerce, we have gained access to a wealth of resources and benefits that have helped our business and community events grow and thrive. We connected with other business owners in our area and formed relationships that have increased sales, new customers, and referrals and more importantly has positively influenced the success of our events.”Vamvas encourages all business leaders to join by adding “Our Chambers promote economic growth and clearly supports initiatives that have helped shape the future of our communities. There is no one group who has helped us achieve our contribution goals more than our local Chambers of Commerce.”About Amy in the CommunityAmy in the Community is an outgrowth of the Amy Love program which promotes local businesses and charities. Through this group’s efforts, thousands of dollars have been contributed to charities that demonstrate their commitment in helping those in need.About Amy’s Attic Self StorageAmy’s Attic Self Storage is locally owned and is the winner of 2022 Belton Chamber of Year Small Business award. With state-of-the-art facilities, Amy’s Attic provides traditional fixed mini storage, covered parking and outdoor storage. Amy’s Attic Self Storage also provides convenient ‘rent anytime’ online services and full-service trucks for rent at various locations. Visit www.amysatticss.com or call (855) 426-9728 to learn more about Amy’s Attic Self Storage.

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