Local Chambers Face Off for a Cause at 'Chambers Smoke-Off' Benefiting Feed My Sheep Temple, Texas

BELTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Friendly competition, community pride, and the irresistible aroma of slow-smoked barbecue will come together this spring as area Chambers of Commerce square off at the inaugural Chambers Smoke-Off: BBQ for a Cause, a charitable barbecue cook-off benefiting Feed My Sheep of Temple, a nonprofit serving families in need throughout Temple.The event will take place Saturday, April 18, 2026, from 10:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Amy’s Attic Self Storage (Hwy 317, Belton) and is designed as a family-friendly festival celebrating both local flavor and local compassion.Proceeds from the Smoke-Off will directly support Feed My Sheep’s mission to provide meals, clothing, and hope to individuals and families facing hunger and hardship across Bell County.“This event is about much more than barbecue,” said Bob Vamvas, event co-organizer and representative of Amy’s Attic Self Storage. “It’s about chambers, businesses, and neighbors coming together to make sure fewer families in our community go without. We may crown a champion pitmaster, but the real winner is Feed My Sheep—and the people they serve.”Chambers Unite in Friendly RivalryThe Belton, Harker Heights, Salado, and Temple Chambers of Commerce have enthusiastically agreed to promote the event to their memberships, encouraging chamber -affiliated teams to compete while rallying community support for the cause.Teams will battle it out across multiple categories, such as:• Traditional Brisket• Ribs• Wild Game• VegetarianAwards include trophies, gift cards, bragging rights, and the coveted “Golden Spatula” Traveling Trophy, awarded to the top overall chamber team.Participating cooks enjoy complimentary team entry, custom Chambers Smoke-Off aprons, social media recognition, and early-bird coffee and donuts on event day.BBQ Tasting, Music, and Family FunFestival-goers can purchase $10 tasting kits, which include three BBQ samples and a People’s Choice voting ballot, with proceeds benefiting Feed My Sheep. Additional food will also be available for purchase directly from participating cook teams.The Smoke-Off will feature:• Live music.• A kids’ zone with bounce houses and face painting• Static Fire truck tour• Raffle baskets.A Community Festival with a PurposeBy blending friendly competition with family entertainment, the Chambers Smoke-Off aims to become an annual tradition—one that strengthens chamber collaboration while making a measurable impact on hunger relief in Bell County.Event Details at a GlanceLocation: Amy’s Attic Self Storage, Hwy 317, BeltonDate: Saturday, April 18, 2026Time: 10:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.Tasting Kits: $10 (three samples + People’s Choice vote)For sponsorship opportunities, team participation, or volunteer information, please contact Chandra Howard at festivals@amysatticss.com or call 254-780-3022 and speak to our local management team

