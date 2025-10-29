Amy’s Attic Self Storage Launches Amy Gives 'Thanks Given' Dinner Thanksgiving Food Basket Program

Amy’s Attic Self Storage Launches Amy Gives "Thanks Given” Dinner Thanksgiving Food Baskets

HARKER HEIGHTS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the spirit of gratitude and community, Amy’s Attic Self Storage , headquartered in Bell County, is proud to announce its “Thankful For You – Thanks “Given” food basket initiative, aimed at recognizing and supporting local families during the Thanksgiving holiday season.This November, each of the six Amy’s Attic Self Storage locations will provide two Thanksgiving food baskets to families nominated by current tenants. These baskets are a gesture of appreciation for individuals or families who have either selflessly given their time and talents to their local community or are facing hardship and in need of a helping hand this holiday season.“We believe community isn’t just something we’re part of—it’s something we build. With the ‘Thankful For You – Thanks- Given’ baskets, we want to spotlight those unsung heroes and help those going through tough times,” said Bob Vamvas, Director of Operations at Amy’s Attic Self Storage.How the Program Works• Tenants from all six locations will be invited to nominate a deserving family they are thankful for.• Nominations can highlight acts of service, volunteerism, or community impact, as well as personal or financial need.• Two nominated families per location (12 total across all sites) will be selected to receive a thoughtfully curated food basket containing traditional Thanksgiving meal essentials.• The baskets will be available for pick up the week before Thanksgiving at their local Chamber of Commerce.This initiative reflects Amy’s Attic’s ongoing commitment to serving not just as a storage provider, but as a trusted community partner.About Amy’s Attic Self StorageWith six convenient locations throughout Central Texas and its headquarters in Bell County, Amy’s Attic Self Storage is known for its customer-first philosophy, safe and modern facilities, and strong ties with local communities. Beyond providing clean and secure storage solutions, Amy’s Attic regularly gives back through local sponsorships, charitable donations, and outreach programs. Visit www.amysatticss.com or call (855) 426-9728 to learn more about Amy’s Attic Self Storage or the Thanks-Given program, visit www.amysatticss.com or contact your local Amy’s Attic facility.

