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Gov. Pillen Applauds Legislature for Sustaining Vetoes

NEBRASKA, April 17 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

 

Gov. Pillen Applauds Legislature for Sustaining Vetoes

 

LINCOLN, NE -- Governor Jim Pillen issued the following statement concerning votes taken by the Legislature today on a handful of bills he returned with vetoes. On Thursday, the Governor sent letters to the body explaining his reasons for rejecting LB 839, LB 878, LB 929, LB 1029 and LB 1256. His vetoes were sustained on each of those bills. 

“I’m grateful to those in the Legislature who sustained my commonsense bill vetoes today. With these carefully selected vetoes, we protected Nebraska taxpayers and prevented new and onerous regulations.”

Votes were taken on the bills prior to the Governor’s address to the 109th Legislature on the final day of session.

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Gov. Pillen Applauds Legislature for Sustaining Vetoes

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