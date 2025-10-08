BlackFin Group Promotes Luana Slettedahl to Partner

Luana Slettedahl

Industry Veteran Delivers High Impact Results for Lenders Nationwide

"Consulting is where the voice of the customer must be heard as the success of all our clients is our highest priority.” ” — Luana Slettedahl, Partner

ENGLEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BlackFin , the lending and mortgage industry’s most trusted consulting and advisory firm, is delighted to announce the promotion of Luana Slettedahl to Partner. Since 2021, Luana has played a key role in the continued bottom-line growth at BlackFin during a challenging high-interest rate environment. Luana’s promotion provides her with an expanded platform beyond her HFA, agency, capital markets, MSR, and hedging expertise to further leverage her 40 years of industry expertise in assisting lenders with all aspects of lending operations.Keith Kemph, CEO of BlackFin, highlighted, “We are excited to recognize Lu with this well-deserved promotion. Providing her with a broader platform and independence with her own practice to further serve her clients’ needs. It should be noted that this promotion was unanimously supported by her fellow Partners based on her own merits of sales and service success, directly impacting the continued growth of our firm while also meeting our highest service standards of ensuring Client satisfaction.”Lu said, “I am honored to receive this recognition based on my continued impact to the ongoing success of BlackFin, as BlackFin’s team exudes the definition of the best-in-class consulting for mortgage teams at credit unions, community banks, Housing and Finance Agencies, and independent mortgage bankers. Consulting is where the voice of the customer must be heard as the success of all our clients is our highest priority.”Prior to joining BlackFin in 2021, Lu founded Acorn Mortgage Consulting, LLC as an independent consultant and then joined BlackFin realizing the power of the collective team and expertise would allow her to bring more value to her clients. In 2010 Lu was hired by Colorado Housing and Finance Authority due to her expertise in MBS securitization, GSE and Ginnie Mae knowledge. In 2006, Lu joined Phoenix Capital, a nationally recognized MSR brokerage and valuation firm, as Senior Vice President - Transaction Management responsible for MSR best execution modeling and contract negotiations. Previously and during her 20-year tenure at HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation she was the Senior Vice President of capital markets and various operational functions. Lu currently serves on the Colorado Mortgage Lender Association’s Board of Directors and is their Educational Committee Co-Chair.For more information or to sign up, visit www.blackfin-group.com or email info@blackfin-group.com.About BlackFin GroupSince 2019, BlackFin has been providing peace of mind to the executive teams at Banks, Credit Unions, Investment Firms, Mortgage Bankers, Mortgage Servicers, Housing & Finance Administrations, and Government Agencies. Lending executives say the reason they turn to BlackFin is because of their specialized expertise, knowledge, and decades of hands-on experience in mortgage banking - nobody knows mortgage better than BlackFin. For more information, email info@BlackFin-Group.com, or visit https://www.blackfin-group.com

