New Scholarship for Students Pursuing Teaching Careers

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the launch of the Evelyn Linares Legacy Scholarship, a new $50,000 fund housed at CUNY City College, to support New York students entering the teaching profession. This initiative is a direct continuation and expansion of the Carol Robles-Román Excellence Award at CUNY John Jay College announced during last year’s Somos Conference in Albany. By adding this new fund at CUNY City College, the Governor is building a comprehensive scholarship portfolio for New York students.

“Investing in our young educators is investing in New York’s future,” Governor Hochul said. “I am proud that the Evelyn Linares Legacy Scholarship will support CUNY students pursuing teaching careers. By ensuring students have the financial resources to transition from college to the workforce, we are preparing CUNY students for successful careers right here in New York’s school system.”

The establishment of this scholarship is in keeping with Governor Hochul’s commitment to “Continuation of Care” in education. A primary pillar of her affordability agenda, the Governor is ensuring students have the financial backing to transition from college into high-impact careers.

While the Robles-Román fund supports Law and Public Service, this new scholarship specifically targets rising seniors seeking to enter the teaching profession. It honors the late Evelyn Linares, a CUNY City College alumna and founding principal, who dedicated 50 years to the “teaching world.” The announcement coincides with the one-year anniversary of her passing and the 50-year retirement tribute for her husband, Dr. Guillermo Linares.

The announcement took place during this year’s SOMOS Reception at the Executive Mansion. Mayra Linares, a CUNY Trustee and daughter of Evelyn Linares, represented the family and accepted the honor on behalf of her parents.

State Senator Toby Ann Stavisky said, “New York's public schools are only as strong as the people standing in front of our classrooms. This scholarship honors a life of extraordinary service and opens a door for the next generation of teachers who might not otherwise have the financial support to pursue that calling. The scholarship honors the matriarch of an incredible family. I thank Governor Hochul for this commitment to our students and to the teaching profession.”

State Senator Cordell Cleare said, “I am particularly honored to celebrate the late Evelyn Linares, a great 50-year education advocate, and CUNY City College alumna and founding principal. The new $50,000 fund, housed at CUNY City College, is focused on supporting New York students entering the teaching profession. As we know, there is a shortage of public school teachers; this Legacy Scholarship can help address that shortage and reduce notoriously large class sizes. This scholarship could provide the financial backing students need to transition from college into this noble profession. It is an educational support win-win.”

Assemblymember Alicia L. Hyndman said, “Evelyn Linares spent 50 years proving that teaching is not just a profession, but a sacred calling. By establishing this scholarship at CUNY City College & presenting the scholarship during SOMOS Albany Governor Hochul is ensuring that Evelyn’s legacy continues through the next generation of educators. In Southeast Queens, we know that representation in the classroom matters; this fund removes the financial barriers for our students so they can focus on what they do best: shaping the minds of our future leaders.”

Assemblymember Karines Reyes, R.N. said, "This scholarship is a powerful testament to what is possible when we invest in targeted, community-centered initiatives. Representation in the classroom matters deeply — for every child who sees themselves reflected in their teacher and, through that, sparks a passion that can last for generations. The Evelyn Linares Legacy Scholarship removes a critical financial barrier and creates a direct pathway for our students to enter the teaching profession. I applaud Governor Hochul for honoring Evelyn Linares' extraordinary legacy and delivering on our shared commitment to educational equity for New York's Latino community."

Assemblymember Jordan Wright said, “Governor Hochul’s launch of the Evelyn Linares Legacy Scholarship is a powerful investment in the future of education across New York. By supporting CUNY students as they step into the teaching profession, we are not only honoring the extraordinary legacy of Evelyn Linares, but also strengthening the pipeline of diverse, dedicated educators our communities depend on. I commend the Governor for continuing to prioritize affordability and ensuring our students have the resources to lead and serve in high-impact careers.”

CUNY Chancellor Félix V. Matos Rodríguez said, “As a teacher and later the founding principal of P.S./I.S. 210, a dual-language school in Harlem, Evelyn Linares spent half a century proving that a school is the most powerful place to change a life. This scholarship is a beautiful way to carry forward her spirit and honor the legacy of a family that has done so much for our city and state. We are grateful to Governor Hochul for her steadfast support of CUNY and our students, helping us prepare a new generation of teachers at City College who will lead with the same heart and dedication Evelyn did.”