Governor Kathy Hochul today announced record-level funding of nearly $13 million for state-certified rape crisis programs, an investment that strengthens support for survivors statewide and is sustained in the Governor’s FY27 Executive Budget. The Governor also directed State landmarks to be illuminated today, April 29, which is Denim Day, an international movement to demonstrate solidarity with survivors. These announcements build on the Governor’s ongoing efforts to strengthen protections and services during Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

“These funds represent New York State’s unwavering commitment to provide sexual assault survivors with the assistance and resources they need to recover and heal, marking the first time in a decade that funding has been increased for rape crisis programs, which provide critical support to survivors,” Governor Hochul said. “As we observe Denim Day and Sexual Assault Awareness Month, I ask New Yorkers to join us in honoring survivors and demonstrating solidarity by wearing denim.”

In observance of Denim Day, the following 16 landmarks will be illuminated in teal tonight:

1 WTC

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Kosciuszko Bridge

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

State Education Building

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

Empire State Plaza

State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center

Niagara Falls

The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge

Grand Central Terminal - Pershing Square Viaduct

Albany International Airport Gateway

MTA LIRR - East End Gateway at Penn Station

Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal

Moynihan Train Hall

Roosevelt Island Lighthouse

Denim Day began 27 years ago after the Italian Supreme Court overturned a rape conviction, citing the victim’s clothing as a factor implying consent. In response, women in the Italian Parliament wore denim to work in solidarity with the survivor, sparking a global movement to raise awareness and challenge harmful myths about sexual violence.

Administered by the state Division of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS), the $12.8 million will support 55 organizations certified by the state Department of Health to provide critical services, including crisis counseling, advocacy, and accompaniment for survivors. This investment is the first increase in funding for these programs in a decade and builds on Governor Hochul’s expanded protections and services, including extending access to HIV prophylaxis medication to all survivors and increasing reimbursement rates for medical providers who perform forensic exams.

Division of Criminal Justice Services Commissioner Rossana Rosado said, “This investment, secured by Governor Hochul, reinforces a coordinated, statewide framework to address gender-based violence. DCJS is proud to administer these resources and support the providers working across New York to ensure a consistent, effective response in every community.”

Office of Victim Services Director Bea Hanson said, “OVS proudly supports more than 250 victim assistance programs that support survivors of crime, including sexual assault. We thank Governor Hochul and our partner agencies for working to ensure that these supports are strengthened and expanded. We stand with survivors.”

Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence Executive Director Kelli Nicholas Owens said, “Survivors of sexual assault deserve to be believed, supported, and met with services that honor their dignity and autonomy. This record investment in state-certified rape crisis programs sends a clear message: New York stands with survivors. For the first time in a decade, we are strengthening funding for trauma-informed advocacy, accompaniment, and healing services in every region of our state. During Sexual Assault Awareness Month and on Denim Day, we reaffirm our commitment to survivor-centered, culturally responsive care and thank Governor Hochul for her investments in building communities where accountability is clear, and survivor support is unwavering.”

Department of Health Commissioner Dr. James V. McDonald said, “I thank Governor Hochul for this historic investment and her commitment to survivor-centered care across New York State. It is critical to strengthen the resources available to survivors, ensuring access to compassionate medical services and long-term support. During Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and as we recognize Denim Day, we stand with survivors, honor their resilience, and reaffirm our responsibility to provide the care, dignity, and protection of every New Yorker.”

New York State also provides training for forensic exams and supports virtual forensic exam services in underserved areas. These services connect emergency department clinicians with specialized forensic nurses to provide high-quality care, examinations, and evidence collection with real-time guidance, reducing the need for survivors to travel long distances.

New York State’s annual Denim Day Exhibit is on display through April 29 at the Empire State Plaza Concourse. The exhibit is hosted by the Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence in partnership with the Office of General Services.

The New York State Office of Victim Services funds and supports more than 250 victim assistance programs that provide confidential, free services, including crisis counseling, support groups, civil legal assistance, relocation services, and case management. OVS also covers the cost of forensic rape exams for individuals who do not have private health insurance or choose not to use it, helping protect survivors’ privacy. In addition, OVS accepts forensic rape exam claims in lieu of police reports, allowing individuals to seek financial assistance and reimbursement for other crime-related expenses.

New Yorkers can visit OVS Connect to locate a victim assistance program or access the New York State Domestic and Sexual Violence Hotline 24/7 by calling 800-942-6906, texting 844-997-2121, or chatting online at opdv.ny.gov.