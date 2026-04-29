Study Launched to Address Gambling Addiction

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the launch of a new, decade-long survey effort designed to assess gambling behaviors of New Yorkers and evaluate where additional problem gambling-related services and supports may be needed. New Yorkers in all areas of the state will be contacted to promote participation in the surveys, the results of which will be used to inform enhancements and expansions to gambling services across New York. The New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS) is administering and overseeing the survey effort.

“New York State remains committed to helping those impacted by problem gambling, which can affect anyone, regardless of age or where they live,” Governor Hochul said. “We look forward to gaining valuable insight into the gambling behaviors of New Yorkers as part of this effort, as we continue to work to raise awareness of this issue. This effort will help ensure we’re using real data to guide smart, targeted investments that protect New Yorkers and strengthen access to care.”

Office of Addiction Services and Supports Commissioner Dr. Chinazo Cunningham said, “As gambling opportunities continue to expand in New York State, we need to be proactive and determine where additional services may be needed to help those affected by gambling addiction. The results of this effort will help to inform future plans and initiatives, ensuring that New Yorkers remain protected from gambling harms, and that those impacted are able to access the services they need.”

This 10-year study will target adults 18 years and older, and data collected will help OASAS understand trends and viewpoints associated with gambling harms, the prevalence of problem gambling and gambling disorder, and community awareness of risks associated with gambling. It will also assist in continued planning and implementation of prevention, treatment, harm reduction and recovery services within communities throughout New York. Questionnaire-based surveys as well as interviews and focus groups will be conducted through this initiative. More information about the survey effort can be viewed on the OASAS website.

OASAS oversees and provides a wide range of gambling services in New York State. This includes access to both outpatient and inpatient treatment services, support at Recovery Community Outreach Centers, and access to peers with lived experience with gambling. The regional Problem Gambling Resource Centers (PGRCs), which are funded by OASAS and operated by the New York Council on Problem Gambling, can provide regional resources including information, training, and connections to help.

In addition, OASAS offers free financial counseling to those facing financial challenges due to gambling behaviors through a partnership with GamFin. The State has also run several public awareness campaigns that support healthy gambling behaviors and educate New Yorkers on how to reduce risks that can be associated with gambling, including the ongoing “Take a Pause” campaign. This campaign encourages people to evaluate their gambling habits by taking a survey and provides tips and resources on how to maintain healthy gambling behaviors.

OASAS also works closely with the NYS Gaming Commission and the NY Council on Problem Gambling through the Responsible Play Partnership, collaborating on regulatory measures to prevent underage gambling, promote responsible gaming, and how New Yorkers can access support if needed.

New York State Gaming Commission

In her 2026 State of the State address, Governor Hochul directed the New York State Gaming Commission to take appropriate action to ensure young people are not downloading betting apps, creating accounts or using others’ legitimately established accounts. Governor Hochul also directed the Commission to consider ways to use new technology to assist with identifying and helping those who may need gambling addiction assistance. Last month, she previewed sweeping measures that would prevent youth from gambling online, bar sports wagering operators from using AI to target bettors, establish activity triggers that would require operators to check on their patron, and establish other innovative efforts to protect New Yorkers who are legally able to gamble from potential harms. The Commission is accepting comments on the draft language until May 15, 2026 via email to [email protected].

New York State Gaming Commission Chair Brian O’Dwyer said, “As we’ve seen gambling opportunities increase, so has our responsibility to ensure that those facing gambling harms have prompt access to help. This survey will help direct resources where they are needed most and help guide future gaming policymaking to ensure that New York State always prioritizes responsible gambling practices.”

State Senator Joseph P. Addabbo, Jr. said, “As Chair of the Senate Racing, Gaming and Wagering Committee, I commend Governor Hochul and OASAS for launching this comprehensive, long-term study on gambling behaviors across New York State. As legal gaming continues to expand, it’s important that we also build on our commitment to understanding its impacts and ensuring that prevention, treatment, and recovery resources keep up with that growth. This proactive, research-driven approach will help to provide the critical data needed to protect the health and well-being of vulnerable individuals, families, and promote responsible gaming practices throughout the State."

State Senator Nathalia Fernandez said, “This long-term effort to gather and analyze data is a thoughtful step toward strengthening prevention, treatment, and recovery services. As gambling becomes more widely available than ever before, it is critical that we understand how these changes are impacting New Yorkers. I commend Governor Hochul for taking a conscientious, long-term approach to building a more informed and effective response to problem gambling.”

Assemblymember Carrie Woerner said,

“I applaud the Governor for this effort. With the rapid expansion of legal sports betting and mobile gambling, New Yorkers have more opportunities to wager than ever before. While this growing form of entertainment is a powerful economic driver, we cannot ignore its impact on those vulnerable to addiction. Given that gambling can be a devastating addiction, the need for prevalence data is more urgent than ever to help us understand the scope of the problem in New York State and guide responsible public policy.”

New Yorkers struggling with an addiction, or whose loved ones are struggling, can find help and hope by calling the state’s toll-free, 24-hour, 7-day-a-week HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (Short Code 467369).